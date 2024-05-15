Assassin's Creed Shadows release date revealed

Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally received an official release date. The highly anticipated mainline installment in the Assassin's Creed series, initially announced under the Codename "Red," AC Shadows marks the series' first foray into an ancient Japanese setting, fulfilling a request from fans of the Assassin's Creed IP that has persisted for more than a decade.

The game is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, who have titles like Assassin's Creed Syndicate and the critically acclaimed Assassin's Creed Odyssey under their belt. The release date announcement also came with a plethora of additional info about AC Shadows and a cinematic trailer, giving players a look at the setting and protagonists.

Here's everything Ubisoft has revealed about Assassin's Creed Shadows, including its release date, pre-order details, and more.

When does Assassin's Creed Shadows release?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2024, which is much sooner than some fans might have expected, especially considering that some may have anticipated a 2026 release date. AC Shadows is also the first Assassin's Creed title built exclusively for the current-gen console and PC hardware, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, set to release this November (Image via Ubisoft)

Pre-orders for the game are already live on all platforms, alongside details on all the different editions, bonuses, and the pre-order incentive for the game. AC Shadows is offered in $69.99 Standard Edition, $109.99 Deluxe Edition, $129.99 Ultimate Edition. The game is also coming to Ubisoft's subscription service - Ubisoft+.

Apart from the game's release date and pre-order details, Ubisoft also released a developer interview where Assassin's Creed Shadows' creative and narrative directors explained the role of the two main protagonists of the game - Yasuke and Naoe, and how their story will shape up in delivering a unique Assasin's Creed experience.

There's also the cinematic trailer that showcases the different locales players will be able to explore in the game as well as the weapons, armor sets, and combat skills they will be able to use against the enemies. Players looking forward to the AC Shadows' gameplay can expect to see that in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event.