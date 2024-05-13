Assassin's Creed Shadows preorder and Season Pass DLC leaked ahead of reveal

Assassin's Creed Shadows by Ubisoft is supposed to release its first cinematic trailer later this week, on May 15, 2024. However, before any of that could make its way to the fans, details surrounding the next installment of the Assassin's Creed series appear to have already leaked online, ahead of its official release.

This article outlines all that the rumors reveal about the game's pre-order options, the potential Season Pass prices, and a unique quest.

Note: This article is based on leaks from fraxR6 and r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. Some parts may differ in the final product so readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks explored

Expand Tweet

The leaks about Assassin's Creed Shadows suggest a Season Pass, which will be priced at $40 (United States Dollars). This Season Pass is going to grant access to a unique questline, titled "Origami Killer". The season pass would also include access to future DLC releases, however, no concrete information is available regarding them.

For players looking to pre-order the game, there will be a bonus related to "Thrown to the Dogs"; however, what this means or how this is relevant is currently not known. It may give access to yet another special quest, or it could be in-game items, only time can tell.

Details about the Ultimate Edition are also not known, but it does give players an additional five skill points at the start of the game as a form of bonus.

When can we expect confirmed news about Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Details may be available at the Ubisoft Forward 2024 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release its first cinematic trailer on May 15, 2024. We might be able to get an insight into more details during the launch of the trailer.

However, it is more plausible to expect details regarding pre-orders during the Ubisoft Forward 2024 event, which will take place on June 10, 2024, and will be streamed live from L.A.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information on AC Shadows as we inch closer to the trailer release and Ubisoft Forward 2024.