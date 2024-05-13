Assassin's Creed Shadows (Red) reveal trailer date and time, where to watch, and more

Assassin's Creed Shadows, previously codenamed Assassin's Creed Red, is set to take center stage with its official trailer launching on May 15, 2024, at 9 am PT. Set in feudal Japan, this new entry promises to take players to the Land of the Rising Sun, and Ubisoft is finally ready to share the first cinematic trailer for the latest saga in the franchise.

Prepare to sharpen your katanas, as we explore the details regarding the trailer, including its release date and time, and where you can catch the first look at AC Shadows (Red).

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Red): Release date and time of trailer

Assassin's Creed Shadows, which has been in development for quite a while under the codename Assassin's Creed Red, will air its cinematic trailer on May 15, 2024, at 9 am PT / 11 am CST / 12 pm ET / 9:30 pm IST.

In a move that has caught the gaming community completely off-guard, Ubisoft has revealed crucial details regarding AC Shadows (Red). Taking to its official X channel, the French publisher posted:

"Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows."

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Red) cinematic trailer reveal countdown

The new Assassin's Creed title cinematic trailer will be revealed very soon.

What we know about Assassin's Creed Shadows (Red)

Previously, Ubisoft had revealed that players will be able to experience a "full Shinobi fantasy" in Assassin's Creed Red. With feudal Japan serving as its backdrop, the game is supposed to have two protagonists, akin to Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Both characters have supposedly different sets of skills, with one preferring a Samurai-like gameplay, and the other opting for a more stealthy Ninja repertoire. All of these will be confirmed on May 15, 2024, as we finally get a look at the cinematic trailer.

When can we expect to see Assassin's Creed Shadows (Red) gameplay?

Ubisoft Forward 2024 (Image via Ubisoft)

In all likelihood, we might get our first look at the AC Shadows during the Ubisoft Forward 2024, set to be streamed live on June 10, 2024, from L.A.

In all likelihood, we might get our first look at the AC Shadows during the Ubisoft Forward 2024, set to be streamed live on June 10, 2024, from L.A.