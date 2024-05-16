Who is Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows? Historical protagonist's backstory explained

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Samurai, and also one of the two playable protagonists in the game along with Naoe, a Ninja who embraces the Assassin order. The AC series is known to blend historical events and bring characters with prominent historical significance to life in their games. However, this is the first time we see one such individual being one of the main cast.

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows was a very real character who had existed in Japanese history. In this article, we will explore his backstory, and correlate how actual history blends with this AC title in a feudal depiction of Japan.

Who is Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed is a Samurai employed under Oda Nobunaga, a feudal Lord in Japan. From the AC Shadows cinematic trailer, we get to see how he forms an unlikely duo with Naoe, a Ninja who is also an Assassin.

Realizing they share a similar goal, Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows form an unlikely duo, as the former indoctrinates Yasuke to the Assassin Order.

Yasuke and Naoe take very different approaches. While the latter prefers a stealthy Ninja way, Yasuke embraces a brawler-style gameplay, staying true to his Samurai Code. With their two-pronged approach, the duo corners their enemies before doing what is necessary.

Yasuke in Japanese history

Yasuke was an important figure in Japanese history, recorded as the first "Black Samurai". He initially arrived in Japan in 1579, with the Italian missionary Alessandro Valignano, possibly as his bodyguard.

Although Yasuke's life has been rather poorly documented, he was initially employed under the daimyo Oda Nobunaga as a retainer during the Sengoku period in 16th century Japan.

Most historians have concluded that Yasuke's impressive stature, strength, and skills caught Nobunaga's eye, and he gradually rose to become the first recorded foreign Samurai in Japanese history. He spent about 15 months with Nobunaga before the latter's demise in the Honnoji incident.

After the said incident, details about his later life are hazy, but Yasuke remains a significant figure for breaking ground as a Samurai warrior in a strictly hierarchical society.

A Netflix anime by the same name aired in 2021 and depicted Yasuke as an African-origin Samurai in Japan.

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Relating history to the game

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to draw heavy inspiration from the real-life character. AC Shadows takes place in the year 1579, which is the same year as when Yasuke came to Japan with Valignano. Furthermore, the game places Yasuke as a Samurai under Nobunaga's banner, mirroring historical records.

That said, the title adds a new twist – Yasuke's partnership with Naoe, a Ninja who is also part of the Assassin's Order. This fictional duo offers a compelling contrast: Naoe's stealthy approach clashes with Yasuke's brawling style.

Historically, Samurais and Ninjas have often been rivals in major conflicts. By teaming them up, Assassin's Creed Shadows creates a unique dynamic that adds a fun and interesting fictional touch to an otherwise accurate historical depiction.