Assassin's Creed Shadows leak shares first look at dual Samurai and Ninja protagonist

Yet another Assassin's Creed Shadows leak has surfaced, this time revealing the first look at the dual protagonists - a Samurai and a Ninja. AC Shadows has already seen its fair share of leaks make its way to the internet, much before its grand cinematic trailer premiere on May 15, 2024. These leaks confirm the dual protagonists, including an African-origin Yasuke, and the ninja Naoe.

This article explores the details of this leak about the Assassin's Creed Shadows characters, and any other information surrounding it.

Note: This article is based on leaks from various sources like X and Reddit. Some parts may differ in the final product, so readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

First look at Assassin's Creed Shadows dual protagonists

Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature dual protagonists - a Samurai and a Ninja, according to leaks on social media platform X. Ubisoft is supposed to reveal the cinematic trailer for Shadows on May 15, 2024, and countless leaks about the anticipated title have already appeared on the internet.

The new leaks suggest an African-origin Samurai, Yasuke, as one of the two main characters. In the leaked artwork, Yasuke is shown wielding a Katana while donning a Samurai armor. Historically speaking, Yasuke was a retainer for a Japanese Daimyo during the Sengoku period. This coincides with the game's timeline of feudal Japan, leveraging some backing up to these leaks.

The other protagonist is the female lead Naoe, a Ninja who is seen with a Kusarigama in the leaked posters. Naoe seems to be of Japanese descent and was accidentally leaked by Ubisoft Montreal author Pierre Boudreau, who updated a photo of the same on his LinkedIn profile.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has seen some major leaks surface before Ubisoft could release any information from their end. Information about the supposed release date of the game, and even DLC and pricing details have made its way to the gaming communities.

Although Ubisoft is yet to confirm any of these, the trailer premiere on May 15, 2024, will hopefully provide official information for fans of the game.