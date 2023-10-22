Assassin's Creed Red protagonist and logo leaked - Set for release next year

Assassin's Creed Red, the next mainline installment in Ubisoft's biggest open-world franchise, might be released sooner than anticipated. In a recent online leak, the lead protagonist for the highly anticipated title in the Assassin's Creed series has been revealed. The leak comes courtesy of the game's lead writer's LinkedIn page.

First reported by @AccessTheAnimus, Pierre Boudreau, the lead writer on Assassin's Creed Red, recently updated his LinkedIn profile's banner with new artwork from the game. It not only showcases the title's logo but also gives a glimpse at a character presumed by fans to be the game's lead protagonist.

AC Red is the first title in the iconic franchise that's being built exclusively for the current-generation systems, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. While Ubisoft hasn't confirmed the game's official release date, another alleged internal leak a few months back hinted at the game planned for a potential 2024 release.

Assassin's Creed Red artwork leak hints at a female protagonist in the Japanese setting

The leak showcases a red banner, with the Assassin's Creed Red logo towards the right, as well as the protagonist in the middle. Based on her attire, she seems to be a high-ranking assassin (judging by the beaked hood, which is only given to assassins that surpass the apprentice level and become master assassins).

This also confirms that Ubisoft will be sticking to the core "Assassin vs Templar" for the upcoming title, something the series has not seen since 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate. However, unlike Assassin's Creed Mirage, AC Red is built as an open-world role-playing game akin to the most recent titles in the franchise, i.e., AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

From the looks of it, AC Red, much like the classic games, will retain the stealth-oriented aspects of the gameplay and spice that formula up with mild RPG systems. It remains to be seen how Ubisoft Quebec (the team developing the game) balances the two vividly different aspects of the series' identity.

Ubisoft Quebec is a rather talented studio, with extensive experience with the Assassin's Creed franchise. The studio was responsible for two of the most innovative titles in the series, i.e., Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Assassin's Creed Red is also the first title in the franchise to be set in a Japanese setting.