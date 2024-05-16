All Assassin's Creed games in chronological order with AC Shadows

The Assassin's Creed franchise spans a massive timeline, dating from the era of King Leonidas I to England's Industrial Revolution in the late 1800s. Incorporating major historical events in their intricate stories is a common occurrence in Ubisoft's beloved brainchild. The latest addition, Assassin's Creed Shadows, fits right along the middle of the chronology, being set in the 15th century.

With the Sengoku period as a backdrop, AC Shadows upholds the era of "unification" in Japan. This article lists all the mainline AC titles and places them in chronological order for fans to easily understand the flow of the franchise.

All Assassin's Creed games in chronological order

1) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (431 B.C. to 422 B.C.)

AC Odyssey (Image via Ubisoft)

The oldest game in the series, Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes a giant leap back in time, set during the Peloponnesian War between Sparta and Athens. The main characters, Kassandra (canon) and Alexios are descendants of the fabled Spartan King Leonidas I.

Historically significant characters like Socrates and Plato play a major part in this title, and mythical creatures like the Medusa and Sphinx add to this AC title.

2) Assassin's Creed Origins (49 B.C. - 44 B.C.)

AC Origins (Image via Ubisoft)

Take a trip to ancient Egypt during the era of Ptolemy XIII and Cleopatra in this Assassin's Creed title, where we see the formation of "the Hidden Ones," who later come to be known as the Assassins.

Primarily a tale of revenge and retribution, Origins puts you in the shoes of Bayek of Siwa, out to avenge his son who was killed by "the Masked Ones" or "Order of the Ancients." The latter go on to become the Templar Order.

The origin of the signature Assassin weapon, the hidden blade, is revealed in this series, and Bayek's wife Aya is shown to be the progenitor of the Assassin order.

3) Assassin's Creed Mirage (861 A.D.)

AC Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

AC Mirage is an ode to the original Assassin's Creed games, going back to the stealth-focused Assassin days. The game tells the story of the main character, Basim Ibn Ishaq (whom we also see in AC Valhalla) on his journey to become a Hidden One.

Mirage doesn't have a modern-day protagonist accessing Basim's memories through the Animus, but the game does well to bring back nostalgia and deviates from the hack-and-slash RPG style of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (872 A.D. to 878 A.D.)

AC Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

Valhalla is the franchise's attempt at exploring the Norse section of history. The longest game of Assassin's Creed in terms of playable hours, Valhalla continues the conflict between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients. Basim from Mirage plays the role of a mentor for Eivor in this title.

The game mixes prominent historical figures like King Heral Fairhair and King Alfred the Great, while also incorporating mythological elements in the form of Odin and Fenrir.

5) Assassin's Creed (1191 A.D.)

The very first AC (Image via Ubisoft)

The legendary title from which it all began, the original Assassin's Creed, delves into the Holy Lands of Damascus, Jerusalem, and Acre in the 12th century. Stepping into the shoes of Altair Ibn'La Ahad, the game introduces every key Assassin concept, such as accessing memories from DNA strands, the pieces of Eden.

The title also introduces the Assassins and their adversary, the Templars, with the Apple of Eden being the grand prize for this conflict between the two factions. Desmond Miles also plays a pivotal role and was arguably the best modern-day Assassin.

6) Assassin's Creed II (1467 A.D. - 1499 A.D.)

AC II (Image via Ubisoft)

AC II introduced the most beloved (by fans) and feared (by enemies) Assassin - Ezio Auditore da Firenze. Ezio's run was another quest for revenge, fuelled by a thirst to avenge his father and brother. However, his hunt lands him in the middle of a larger conspiracy, which sets the plot of the game in motion. Ezio is considered one of the best Assassins of all time.

The game spans across the Vatican, Italy, and Florence during the era of Pope Alexander VI. Like all other titles in the series, we see the integration of some rather interesting historical figures here, including Leonardo da Vinci and Machiavelli.

7) Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (1499 A.D. - 1507 A.D.)

AC Brotherhood (Image via Ubisoft)

Brotherhood is a direct sequel to AC II and is set on the same premises. The aftermath of Assassin's Creed II gives birth to a new Templar villain, while Ezio works to rebuild the Assassin network in Rome and tries to find the Apple of Eden.

Brotherhood also focuses on Desmon Miles' gameplay, where the modern-day Assassin had to search for the Apple of Eden in the current day and time.

8) Assassin's Creed Revelations (1511 A.D. - 1512 A.D.)

AC Revelations (Image via Ubisoft)

A fitting end to Ezio's journey, Assassin's Creed Revelations sees the Italian Master Assassin travel to Constantinople in search of Altair's hidden library. The journey leads Ezio through countless keys or memory pieces, all of which explain the bigger picture and how every unaccounted piece fits perfectly into the grand puzzle.

The series also introduces the Isu, or the First Civilisation, as Desmond was trapped in the Animus in a comatose state.

9) Assassin's Creed Shadows (1579 A.D.)

AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The latest addition to the series that is set to release in November 2024, Assassin's Creed Shadows takes players to feudal Japan during the Sengoku period. Featuring dual protagonists, players take on the role of a Ninja and a Samurai, both using very different methods to work towards one common goal.

The game features one of the most controversial feudal lords of Japan, Oda Nobunaga, who has been accurately depicted in the trailer as the gunpowder warlord. He uses muskets in a land where blades are considered to be an honorable weapon.

10) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (1715 A.D. to 1722 A.D.)

AC4: Black Flag (Image via Ubisoft)

Many fans consider Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag to be the best game of the franchise. Set in the 18th-century pirate era, the title perfectly blends the pirate genre with the Assassin storyline. The game features stunning combat options, using a combination of cutlasses, flintlocks, and even muskets.

However, the star feature of Black Flag is its unmatched naval combat which paved the path to many modern-day pirate titles, although not all of them succeeded (cough, Skull and Bones).

The title features prominent pirates of the era, including the likes of Edward "Blackbeard" Thatch, Benjamin Hornigold, and Mary Read.

11) Assassin's Creed Rogue (1752 A.D. - 1760 A.D.)

AC Rogue (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Rogue the gray area between an Assassin and a Templar. The game serves as a direct link between Black Flag and AC3, with players taking on the role of Shay Patrick Cormac, an Assassin-turned-Templar.

The game sheds light on a rather unique perspective, exposing the moral consequence of an Assassin's actions, blurring the lines between good and evil. Although not directly, the Assassins are the antagonists here, highlighting the perspectives of each side in this rogue title.

12) Assassin's Creed III (1754 A.D. - 1783 A.D.)

Connor Kenway in AC3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed III is set during the American Revolution and sees the main character, Connor, seeking revenge by eliminating Charles Lee, a Templar Master who killed Connor's mother.

Connor Kenway has an interesting family background, with his grandfather being the master Assassin Edward Kenway from Black Flag, and his father being Haytham Kenway, a templar grandmaster.

In the game, Connor sides with George Washington. Other historically important characters like Benjamin Franklin and Sam Adams also appear in this title.

13) Assassin's Creed Unity (1789 A.D. - 1794 A.D.)

AC Unity has amazing parkour and game world (Image via Ubisoft)

The last entry for a revenge-driven AC title is Unity. The game is set during the French Revolution and features Arno Dorian as the protagonist. The title, often hailed as one of the best in the franchise, is acclaimed for its stellar parkour mechanics and accurate world design.

Unity features one of the most important military strategists in history, Napoleon Bonaparte. Other prominent figures like Marquis de Sade and King Louis XVI also appear in this AC title.

14) Assassin's Creed Syndicate (1868 A.D.)

AC Syndicate (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate takes place during the Industrial Revolution in England, trying to clear London of Templar control while fighting over an important piece of Eden. The game featured dual protagonists for the first time, with players taking control of the Frye twins, Jacob and Evie.

This AC title does an amazing job of depicting poverty-stricken London during this era and introduces many historical figures, including Alexander Graham Bell (Evie named his device "telephone" in the game), Charles Darwin, Florence Nightingale, and even Winston Churchill in a future sequence.