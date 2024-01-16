5 reasons to play Assassin's Creed Unity in 2024

Assassin's Creed Unity was a very controversial release owing to its different issues that received significant backlash. From game-breaking bugs to graphical glitches, the title made one of the worst first impressions in the franchise. Fans had been teased about a next-generation advancement but were left underwhelmed at the time of release.

After numerous post-release updates and significant bug fixes, Ubisoft made Assassin's Creed Unity playable, even enjoyable. It featured arguably the best parkour system in the franchise, a fantastic depiction of the French Revolution set in the late 1700s, and a realistic sword-fighting combat system. Along with a few more reasons, Assassin's Creed Unity is definitely worth your time in 2024.

5 reasons to revisit Assassin's Creed Unity in 2024

1) French Revolution

We follow the life story of Arno Dorian in Assassin's Creed Unity, which is set during the French Revolution of the late 1700s. We experience the tragedy of his childhood that shaped his teenage years. The narrative bleeds into the depiction of revolutionaries trying to bring about changes in French governance.

Throughout the game's missions, we take part in essential moments of French history, such as the storming of Bastille, The September Massacres, and the Thermidorian Reaction. The mass unrest among people and the rising number of revolutionaries opposing the monarchy have been depicted well in the game.

2) Best parkour in the franchise

Assassin's Creed Unity, to this day, has been known to house the best parkour in the franchise, making fans enjoy the title just by running around roads and rooftops of France. The fluidity of character-model movement throughout the environment while considering gravity and momentum has brought the fans the most satisfying parkour that Ubisoft could have offered.

Combined with a map of closely packed buildings that can be traversed via rooftops and roads filled with people from the French Revolution, the quality of parkour sets itself apart as the standard in the franchise. A majority of the fanbase considers this the pinnacle of movement through an Assassin's Creed map and fluidity in interaction with map environments.

3) A gripping story

The French Revolution period of Assassin's Creed Unity holds up because of the story it is intertwined with. Without dropping any spoilers, players can expect to witness the clash of Assassins and Templars that starts even before the start of this game. In fact, the incident that sets up the introduction can be witnessed at the end of Assassin's Creed Rogue.

Following the introduction and eventual time skip, we witness the protagonist undertake a journey of uncovering the truth. He is hunting for vengeance because the involvement of precursor artifacts within this time period have caused highly impactful casualties that have shaped Arno in more than one way.

4) Character development of the protagonist

The character development of Arno Dorian, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Unity, has been appreciated by fans. He faces some tragic events that shape his teenage years and make him an arrogant kid. Under some false murder allegations, he is then thrown into jail, where he discovers his assassin bloodline and proceeds to delve deeper into the assassin's brotherhood.

Throughout the game, and especially towards the end, Arno faces some situations that have led fans to declare Assassin's Creed Unity's story as a rather grim one. The strength of the protagonist's character is tested time and time again. Avoiding spoilers, players can rest easy knowing that the story will hook and leave them appreciating it even after they finish Unity.

5) Combat system

The quality of combat in Assassin's Creed Unity doesn't get talked about often, but it is instantly noticed that there is a sense of realism to it once a player gets into the combat sequences. Across many other titles in the Assassin's Creed Franchise, the combat animations with a sword are often joked about for being used like a lightsaber.

Unity, however, features animations that show the weight of a weapon being used and its impact on enemies in various positions and states. The way Arno interacts with his foes around him while carrying an arsenal of gadgets engages the players well and rewards them with some of the franchise's best weapon-brandishing animations and finishes.