5 tips and tricks for parkour in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft's latest title, Assassin's Creed Mirage, preserves many of the franchise's essential elements, such as parkour. One of its selling factors has always been the ability to traverse an extensive city while leaping from roofs and enjoying stunning skyline views. Mirage brings back the nostalgia of the older AC games, as its world is confined to the vast metropolitan hotspot of ancient Baghdad.

Before the game's release, the developers were adamant that Mirage would bring back cherished mechanics that had been missing from the series since AC Origins. It's safe to say that Ubisoft has stuck to its commitments.

This guide will cover some necessary pointers that will help you traverse the city of Baghdad with Mirage's parkour system.

Essential tips to get accustomed to parkour in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Free-running

Free-running automatically allows you to jump, climb, and slide throughout the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Basim can also vault over walls and tackle NPCs while free-running.

Hold the space bar on the keyboard, X on a PlayStation, and A on the Xbox controller to free-run. Basim can also run faster if you hold the left thumbstick towards a direction or press and hold the shift button on a keyboard.

2) Be careful of heights and check for scalable environment

It can be a lot of fun to jump off long buildings and elevated vantage spots. However, players must remain aware of the haybale's location. A miscalculated leap could result in death in Baghdad's metropolitan streets. To aid in this matter, unlocking the Breakfall skill under the Phantom skill tree can reduce the damage incurred when jumping from a dangerous height.

Occasionally, you could become stranded when ascending a particular dome or tower in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Watch for anything that could clear the way for your ascension.

3) Using the environment to ensure your escape

The environment of Assassin's Creed Mirage is filled with numerous mechanisms that support the parkour mechanic. You can use poles to vault to the opposite side, hooks to rotate at a 90-degree angle, and ropes to slide down from a high point while free-running.

You can traverse the city more rapidly or escape from enemies using these environmental gimmicks.

4) Keep an eye out for archers

Archers are posted throughout the rooftops of Baghdad (Image via Ubisoft)

Running across Baghdad's building rooftops is pretty enjoyable. People who grew up with the earlier AC games will especially like the parkour and the breathtaking vista. But be careful, as enemies may lurk on certain buildings' roofs.

Basim is extremely fragile and will pass away quickly if these archers hit him with arrows, so take them out with tools like blowpipes or throwing knives. Alternatively, you can kill them by approaching from below or behind. These also factor into the parkour mechanic, as you can run at them quickly before delivering the silent blow.

5) Unlocking specific skills allows you to eliminate enemies while in motion

Assassin's Creed Mirage provides numerous valuable skills to take out your adversaries. You can unlock some of these and obliterate the pesky archers lurking on rooftops.

Under the Phantom skill tree, unlock the Air Strike and Chain Assassination skills. The former will slow down time in mid-air when you are throwing knives, while Chain Assassination allows you to kill a string of enemies using your hidden blade and throwing knives.

That concludes our foray into efficiently utilizing and blending parkour with other techniques as you leap across Baghdad's rooftops.