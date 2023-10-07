All Assassin's Creed Mirage Abbasiyah district historical sites locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the thirteenth major addition to Ubisoft's long-running open-world franchise. The game takes place in 9th-century Baghdad, with players taking control of the thief-turned-assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq. Compared to the last three installments, Mirage feels more compact since it does away with the sprawling environments and RPG elements.

However, this doesn't mean the game is completely devoid of open-world elements that have become synonymous with Ubisoft titles. There are still plenty of side missions and activities to do besides the main story quests.

Every historical site in Abbasiyah in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Several of the Assassin's Creed Mirage historical sites in Abbasiyah are grouped together, such as those located in the House of Wisdom (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the side activities you can take part in while exploring 9th-century Baghdad is gathering up collectibles. Among the several collectibles are historical sites found in the map's various regions.

Historical sites are collectibles that give tidbits of recorded information regarding Baghdad in its halcyon days. They are worth collecting, especially for those who want to expand on their knowledge of history.

Here's every single historical site in the Abbasiyah region in Assassin's Creed Mirage. While you're at it, check out this guide for all collectibles in Abbasiyah.

Dome of the *ss (Donkey): This historical site is found right on top of the Dome of the *ss building in the Abbasiyah region. Simply climb to the top and pick it up.

Healthcare: Once you've collected the previous one, travel west to find The Great Bimaristan. Poke around in the building's southwest corner to locate this collectible.

Astronomical Instruments: Locating this historical site is easy since it's on the roof of the Observatory in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You can grab it before or after using the Viewpoint.

Astronomy and Astrology: This one is very close to the previous spot since it is directly below the Observatory Viewpoint.

Papermaking: To reach this historical site, travel west from The Four Markets landmark on the map. It is on street level, so no climbing is required.

Slavery: Since you're already in the vicinity of The Four Markets after grabbing the previous one, feel free to get another which is directly south of the landmark.

Muhtasib (Market Inspector): This one is also very close to the previous landmark. In fact, it is just southwest of the Slavery historical site on the roof of a gate.

Abbasid Style: To locate this, travel to the Hammam landmark on the map and climb up the wooden structures covered with vines. It is directly on top of these and can be easy to spot if you climb the Hammam's roof.

Hammam: This Assassin's Creed Mirage landmark is inside the Hammam. Instead of climbing the roof, simply head in through the front door to collect it.

Arabic as a Cultural Unifier: Go northwest across the water from the Hammam landmark. This one is very close to the blacksmith.

Translation Movement: To grab this historical site in Assassin's Creed, travel south from the Scriptorium towards the bridge. You can spot it on the street.

Majlis (Intellectual Salon) and Scientific Method: Inside the House of Wisdom, there are a couple of historical sites to locate. Simply walk through the doors of the main building to find this one, then go through the door on the left to get the next.

Calculating the Earth's Circumference: The next historical site in the House of Wisdom is inside the tower-like structure beside the building where the previous two were located.

House of Wisdom: Lastly, there is a historical site on top of the southeast gate heading into the House of Wisdom.

That covers all the historical sites in the Abbasiyah region in Assassin's Creed Mirage. After collecting these, uncover all the historical sites in the Round City region.