All Assassin's Creed Mirage Round City district collectibles: chests, lost book, enigma, shards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Round City has the fewest collectibles in the game but is still the city's most important region. As the walled-off portion of Baghdad, it was the city's original core, built between 762-766 CE by the Abbasid Caliph al-Mansur. Also known as the City of Peace, it’s a remarkable historic landmark, and now players can explore it at their leisure.

You’ll need to spend a little time in the Round City of Assassin's Creed Mirage to unlock everything in the game. However, some of the items unlock later in the game, but we’ll highlight when that’s the case.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Round City District

These chests are pretty simple to navigate towards (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. Hidden One Outfit Mazalim Courts of the Administrative District, main building. A locked room has a breakable window on the southwest side. 2. Hidden One Outfit Upgrade Schematic 1 Shurta Headquarters in Commanders' District. The building's north side has a wall covered in plants -use it to climb. Lure away the heavy guard, slay him, and grab the chest. 2. Hidden One Outfit Upgrade Schematic 2 Locked house northwest of the Residential District. Look for a roof that has an oil jar and nearby movable pillars.Move the pillars so you can carry the oil jar up the box, and then up the pillars to get to the roof.Use the oil on the breakable roof to get in and get the chest downstairs.

This area of Assassin's Creed Mirage only has a trio of chests, but it’s one of the cooler outfits in the game. As you explore this portion of the game, you can unlock the Hidden One Outfit, which has a very powerful perk connected to it.

Deadly Moment causes your Focus Chunks to fill an additional 5% when successfully stealth-killing opponents. After the upgrades, this goes up to 15%, which is certainly useful. Compared to regions like Harbiyah, there’s far less to do here.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Round City District

You can't get this book until much later (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu'as Late Game: Palace of Green Dome in the gardens. Steal the key and break through the barred door.Go down the hallway for a locked door. Use the key and grab the book on the desk.

The one Lost Book in the Round District of Assassin's Creed Mirage cannot be obtained until very late in the story, so don’t stress about this one if you can’t find it right now. It’s located in the Palace of the Green Dome, in the gardens area. From there, you go to a room upstairs, near the Qahiba’s office.

Finding Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as from there is not too difficult. There’s a guard with a key; you can find them with Eagle Vision. Then, head through the nearby barred door and down the hallway to use the key you picked up to grab this collectible.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Round City District

Neither of these are especially hard to find (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. "A Gift For You" A house southwest of the Palace of the Green Dome. The northeastern side of the house has a window you can throw a knife through to hit a barred window.Enter through the now accessible window to get the item on the bed. 2. "Just Rewards" Above Basra Gate near the Commanders' District southern border - find the desk on a balcony here to get this Enigma.

You have a pair of Enigmas to collect in this portion of Assassin's Creed Mirage. This district’s Enigmas aren’t very hard to collect either. They don’t require any intense puzzle-solving and are, more or less, right out in the open. That will make them easy to find when exploring the City of Peace.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Round City District

Don't be afraid to turn on auto-pickpocket if you're worried (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. The Pyxis Pickpocket the woman chatting with a group southeast of Shurta HQ. This is near the wall of the Round City, in the Commanders' District. Two guards nearby. 2. The Coptic Censer Pickpocket an old man near a market stall south of Harem. This is west of the Residential District Viewpoint as well. Beware the guards protecting a nearby chest. 3. The Sillan Christian Cross Pickpocket an old man west of the Postal Bureau in the Admin District. He's on a terrace west of this place. There are a few guards near him.

As in Karkh and the other districts, you’ll need to pickpocket the Dervis’ Artifacts. You can’t kill these people, or you won’t get the credit for securing the item. There are only three here, and they’re relatively easy to secure. A few guards are around, but nothing a skilled pickpocket can’t avoid.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Round City District

Lots of guards around, but with clever thinking, you can easily pick these up (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Location/Tips: 1. First Shard From an NPC in the Administrative District. Has one guard - can drop them when they stop to smell the roses. 2. Second Shard NPC in the Residential District. Two guards, but can occasionally come across more. I prefer to use a knife from the rooftops, but there is also hay on his route.

Once you’ve assassinated your first high-ranking Order member, you’ll begin to gain access to Mysterious Shards. They can be traded in for amazing gear, so it’s worth finding all of them. Like other areas in this game, the Round City has two Mysterious Shards to find.

Sadly, there is no Tale of Baghdad that we've found in the Round City yet. This particular district is one of the easier ones to collect all the items in. If you're missing items in other areas, like Abbaisyah, we have you covered here.