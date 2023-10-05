All Assassin's Creed Mirage Abbasiyah district collectables: Chests, Lost Books, Enigma, Shards, and more

As you progress through Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah district, you’ll find a wealth of collectibles to uncover. Each region of the game has a plethora of items to uncover, from Lost Books, Enigmas, Artifacts, and more. We’ve uncovered these for you, along with some maps with the rough locations, and tips to help you find them a little bit easier. Some of these will require combat, while others need quests to be completed.

While this game is certainly challenging, finding these artifacts and other collectibles is not. However, some of these locations, such as those for the Mysterious Shards, only unlock when you’ve progressed a certain amount into the game. Here’s where you can find all the collectible items in the Abbasiyah district.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Abbasiyah district

The weapons in this region are pretty spectacular (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. Abbasid Knight Sword Found in the Scriptorium, southwest of the Observatory Viewpoint in Yasiriyah.Easiest way is to go through the door above the entrance, via a balcony. 2. Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic 1 In Astronomical Library in the House of Wisdom in Yasirah. The tallest tower will be your location.Just below the dome, there's a window you tcan throw a knife into - aim at the chandelier.This gives you an entry point. Pickpocket the astronomer for the key, and unlock the library below where you broke the chandelier. Go inside, climb two levels, and open the chest. 3. Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic 2 Scholar's Estate in Kahtabah, southeast of suburb's Viewpoint. Enter via breakable windowon the east side.Chest is behind movable bookshelf, but chest is locked. The key is on the desk. Across the road, there's another - find with Enkidu. Grab that key and then come back. 4. Zanj Uprising Dagger Locked house south of Four Markets in Kahtabah. Throw a knife through barred window to create entry point, and drop down the awning.Enkidu will help you spot an NPC to pickpocket. Return to building with the key, open it up, and go to the storage room for the explosive keg.Carry to back of locked building and throw it to destroy the breakable wall. Throw a knife at the breakable ceiling here to blow it up, and go up to get to the chest.Pickpocket the guard to get the key. 5. Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic 1 Inside Hammam in Yasiriyah - use the breakable window on the west wall to get inside. Move the movable object from the wall, and take the oil jar.The south part of the house has a breakable wall to use this on, and grab the chest inside. 6. Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic 2 Dome Tower at east side of Great Bimaristan, Haylanah. Throw a knife through the window via the north side of the towerto destroy the bar.Move the bookshelf and grab this item.

The Abbasiyah district in Assassin's Creed Mirage features six chests - all with weapons, or weapon upgrade schematics. The Abbasid Knight Sword is a hard-hitting weapon, and features the perk, On The Edge. When your Health is below 50%, it begins to deal 30% damage on all Light Attacks, making it a great ally in combat.

You’ll pick up a pair of upgrades for this, and then find the Zanj Uprising Dagger. While it doesn’t hit quite as hard as the sword, the Second Wind perk lets you refill 10% of your Stamina each time you successfully dodge. This is invaluable in more dangerous combat, such as with mercenaries and elite guards.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Abbasiyah district

This area only has one book (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr In a house northwest of Al-Jahiz's Lost Books, Yasiryah. Book is upstairs - break the breakable door, and move the object to gain access to the upstairs region.

This region features only one Lost Book, and it’s Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr. Interestingly enough, it’s near the “Lost Books” store of Yasiriyah. This particular collectible in Assassin's Creed Mirage is simple enough to get to, as well. All you need to do is break through a door and push an object.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Abbasiyah district

These Enigmas are surprisingly easy to locate (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. "Delight By The Dome" Under the Viewpoint in the Kahtabah area, on a table outside the Mosque 2. "A Challenge" From the Scriptorium in Yasiriyah, head southwest to fin da house with a balcony, where the riddle waits 3. "The Gift" From the Great Bimsaristan, go north to find it on a table on the upper level of a building

A trio of interesting Enigmas await players in this region of Assassin's Creed Mirage. In particular, these might be the easiest to find in Baghdad. The first one is right under the viewpoint, just sitting on a table. None of these require particularly sneaky skills to acquire.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Abbasiyah district

Deft hands make these easy collectibles to snag (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. Small Chinese Box Pickpocket the woman in Four Markets, Katahbah, near the Persian Quadrangle border. Very guard-filled area. 2. The Olibanum East of Great Bimaristan holds this one. Near a group and has two guards, which is handy if you fail. 3. Tang Censer Stoneworker Southeast of Hammam. There are patrols, but not many. 4. Round Moon Plaque Near the Abbasiyah Hidden Ones Bureau, there's a woman by the riverbank. Guards are nearby, but you can easily take them out to make this one simple.

The Dervis’ Artifacts might be the most fun out of all the collectibles to uncover. Find the right person and steal from them without getting caught, and you come away with a valuable item.

There are a few of these in Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah District, but only one of them is really a challenge. As we outlined in the token guide, you can turn on auto-success for your pickpocket attempts too.

All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Abbasiyah district

A pair of shards await players, depending on where they are in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. First Shard NPC that explores Yasiryah - no guards. 2. Second Shard NPC that wanders Haylanah, has a powerful guard.

The Mysterious Shards might not appear on your map in this game. They do not unlock until you’ve reached certain parts, so keep that in mind.

The first Mysterious Shard for Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah district is incredibly simple to get. The NPC has no one watching their back and often find themselves near hay carts, so you can defeat them and sneak away safely.

When you go hunting for the second shard in Haylanah, they do have guards however. You can bribe nearby mercenaries with your tokens, if you aren’t feeling confident enough about overcoming this particular fight.

All Assassin’s Creed Tales of Baghdad in the Abbasiyah district

The first side quest is much longer than the second (Image via Ubisoft)

Item Name: Item Location/Tips: 1. "A Life's Work" Beneath Yasiryah Viewpoint in the north, speak to the man on the bench outside the Observatory. 2. "Blade In The Crowd, Tool In The Shed" East Haylanah, southeast of Pharmacy, a Hidden One will call to you.

Tales of Baghdad are essentially side quests you can unlock as you progress through this district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first one, “A Life’s Work,” takes significantly more work to complete than the second.

The NPC is missing three pages of his treatise, and needs you to help him find them. Conversely, the second, “Blade in the Crowd, Tool in the Shed” just requires you to defeat a couple of guards. That one is so much easier to complete.

Other than Historical Sites, that concludes this particular region and all the collectibles found here. There's so much to see and do in the game, so take the time to explore, and find all the great upgrades for Basim.