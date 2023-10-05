All Assassin's Creed Mirage Abbasiyah district collectables: Chests, Lost Books, Enigma, Shards, and more

As you progress through Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah district, you’ll find a wealth of collectibles to uncover. Each region of the game has a plethora of items to uncover, from Lost Books, Enigmas, Artifacts, and more. We’ve uncovered these for you, along with some maps with the rough locations, and tips to help you find them a little bit easier. Some of these will require combat, while others need quests to be completed.
While this game is certainly challenging, finding these artifacts and other collectibles is not. However, some of these locations, such as those for the Mysterious Shards, only unlock when you’ve progressed a certain amount into the game. Here’s where you can find all the collectible items in the Abbasiyah district.
All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s chest collectibles in the Abbasiyah district
The Abbasiyah district in Assassin's Creed Mirage features six chests - all with weapons, or weapon upgrade schematics. The Abbasid Knight Sword is a hard-hitting weapon, and features the perk, On The Edge. When your Health is below 50%, it begins to deal 30% damage on all Light Attacks, making it a great ally in combat.
You’ll pick up a pair of upgrades for this, and then find the Zanj Uprising Dagger. While it doesn’t hit quite as hard as the sword, the Second Wind perk lets you refill 10% of your Stamina each time you successfully dodge. This is invaluable in more dangerous combat, such as with mercenaries and elite guards.
All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Lost Books in the Abbasiyah district
This region features only one Lost Book, and it’s Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr. Interestingly enough, it’s near the “Lost Books” store of Yasiriyah. This particular collectible in Assassin's Creed Mirage is simple enough to get to, as well. All you need to do is break through a door and push an object.
All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Enigmas in the Abbasiyah district
A trio of interesting Enigmas await players in this region of Assassin's Creed Mirage. In particular, these might be the easiest to find in Baghdad. The first one is right under the viewpoint, just sitting on a table. None of these require particularly sneaky skills to acquire.
All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Dervis’ Artifacts in the Abbasiyah district
The Dervis’ Artifacts might be the most fun out of all the collectibles to uncover. Find the right person and steal from them without getting caught, and you come away with a valuable item.
There are a few of these in Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah District, but only one of them is really a challenge. As we outlined in the token guide, you can turn on auto-success for your pickpocket attempts too.
All Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Mysterious Shards in the Abbasiyah district
The Mysterious Shards might not appear on your map in this game. They do not unlock until you’ve reached certain parts, so keep that in mind.
The first Mysterious Shard for Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Abbasiyah district is incredibly simple to get. The NPC has no one watching their back and often find themselves near hay carts, so you can defeat them and sneak away safely.
When you go hunting for the second shard in Haylanah, they do have guards however. You can bribe nearby mercenaries with your tokens, if you aren’t feeling confident enough about overcoming this particular fight.
All Assassin’s Creed Tales of Baghdad in the Abbasiyah district
Tales of Baghdad are essentially side quests you can unlock as you progress through this district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first one, “A Life’s Work,” takes significantly more work to complete than the second.
The NPC is missing three pages of his treatise, and needs you to help him find them. Conversely, the second, “Blade in the Crowd, Tool in the Shed” just requires you to defeat a couple of guards. That one is so much easier to complete.
Other than Historical Sites, that concludes this particular region and all the collectibles found here. There's so much to see and do in the game, so take the time to explore, and find all the great upgrades for Basim.