Assassin's Creed Mirage token guide: Different types of tokens, how to use, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is here, and with it come several token types you’re going to need to know about. Each type has a different function to make your life easier as you stealth around, completing missions and story objectives.

As an assassin, you're often going to be found in places you don’t belong. Having some of these items on hand will let you bribe certain NPCs to either blend in or perhaps cause a distraction for you.

We’ll go over what each token type can do for you and some ways to farm these up before you head into missions. Baghdad is a dangerous place, after all, and having more options in Assassin's Creed Mirage is never a bad thing.

Different token types in Assassin's Creed Mirage

You need these items for almost everything in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Once the game releases on October 5, 2023, you can begin the epic adventure in Baghdad. As you progress through Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll unlock a wealth of these Khidmah Tokens. Each one can do different things for you, like purchasing maps or serving as a distraction for the local guards.

Here’s what each item can do specifically:

Merchant Favor (Green): These can be used to grant discounts from Baghdad's merchants. They can also be used to bribe people during missions.

Power Favor (Bronze): Used to interact with Mercenaries, Rebels, and Guards. Can be used to help you sneak into areas or perhaps convince the guards not to notice you. These are also used in lowering your notoriety.

Scholar Favor (Silver): Bribe entertainers to distract nearby guards. Can also be given to scholars during certain quests in the game.

As you can see, each of these items in Assassin's Creed Mirage can serve many different functions. That means you’re going to want as many of them as possible on hand, so you’re never ill-prepared for an unfortunate situation. Thankfully, they aren’t especially complex to find.

How to unlock more tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

With good timing, you can easily pilfer people's goods - and hopefully, get some tokens (Image via Ubisoft)

The best way to farm more tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage is through theft. The Eagle Eye Vision ability lets you scan people. If someone has something of particular value, such as these items, their purse will glow gold.

While normally, this requires you to complete a tedious mini-game, that’s not really necessary. I recommend going into your Combat & Stealth settings and activating "Guaranteed Pickpocket" for farming these items.

You can also, conversely, put enemies to sleep or get the Pickpocket talent "Pickpocket Master" to occasionally instant-steal and gain more from your thieving ways.

Some pickpocket skills make things so much easier (Image via Ubisoft)

That way, you can walk up to your target and swiftly steal whatever they might be holding. Other than that, the other best way is to complete Contracts. These are your side missions, found throughout the game at Assassin’s Bureaus.

Thankfully, you can see what the rewards are as well, so you can determine which missions you want to undertake in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

I think pickpocketing can go the fastest if you’re willing to turn on a quality-of-life improvement.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on October 5, 2023, and with it, a wealth of new stealth-based gameplay. If you want to know all the trophies in the game, we’ve got you covered.