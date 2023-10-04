Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to officially release in just a day’s time. Now, the community can finally catch a glimpse of some trophies and achievements that they can unlock upon completing the game. Mirage was one of the most anticipated releases this year. The franchise goes back to its roots with a setting in Baghdad as it follows the story of Basim.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will mimic many of the atmosphere and gameplay elements from Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, making it a nostalgic trip for long-standing fans of the franchise.
For those curious, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage list covers all Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock in the game.
How to unlock every achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Before reviewing the trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s important to note that the achievement list will contain spoilers for the story. If you are looking to play the game without any surprises being ruined, we advise you to stop reading the article here.
1) Platinum Trophy
Master of His Fate
- Earn Every Trophy
2) Gold Trophy
Bal kullun mumkin
- Discover Basim’s past
3) Silver Trophies
La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq
- Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones
The Blood of a Ghoul
- Eliminate Al-Ghul
The Head of the Snake
- Eliminate the Head of the Order
Self-improvement
- Unlock all skills
Fearless
- Synchronize all viewpoints
Explorer
- Fully explore all territories
Defender of the People
- Complete 10 faction contracts
Tools of the Trade
- Fully upgrade all tools
Eagle’s Eye
- Kill 75 guards with throwing knives
The Hands of a Thief
- Pickpocket 50 people
Curio Collector
- Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis
Notorious
- Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes
Unstoppable
- Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus
Eagle’s Will
- Survive 10 minutes in open conflict
Gifted Escapist
- Collapse 20 scaffolding structures
4) Bronze Trophies
The Master Thief of Anbar
- Complete the Prologue
The Blood of a Dragon
- Eliminate Al-Rabisu
The Blood of an Enchantress
- Eliminate Al-Pairika
The Blood of a Spymaster
- Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar
Serving the Light
- Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank
Cutting Edge
- Fully upgrade a weapon
Thick Skin
- Fully upgrade an outfit
Fashion Statement
- Apply dye to an outfit
Masquerader
- Obtain both disguises
Treasure Seeker
- Open a token chest
Potion Collector
- Obtain a total of 10 elixirs
Bird of Prey
- Tag 100 guards using Enkidu
Crossing Paths
- Complete a Tale from Baghdad
Scholar
- Bring all seven lost books to Al-Jahiz
Riddle Me This
- Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma
Headhunter
- Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives
Sleep Tight
- Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts
Ambush
- Have 10 guards trigger traps
Up in Smoke
- Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs
Attention Seeker
- Distract 10 guards with noisemakers
You Snooze, You Lose
- Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart
Hoarder
- Save up 2007 dirhams
Dawn and Dusk
- Use benches to pass time five times
Patron of the Arts
- Pay musicians five times
Patron of Sell-Swords
- Pay mercenaries five times
Patron of Industry
- Pay merchant groups five times
Blade in the Crowd
- Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd
Surprise!
- Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots
The Shadow and the Flame
- Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat
Silencer
- Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife
Poster Boy
- At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters
Spread the News
- Use the services of a Munadi three times
A True Hidden One
- Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict
Street Cleaner
- Hide five bodies in bales of hay
Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievements and trophies are fairly easy to unlock. There are eight trophies that are related to the story, with those around collectibles and completions asking you to unlock all skills and upgrade all toolkits in the game.