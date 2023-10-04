Esports & Gaming
  Assassin's Creed Mirage Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Modified Oct 04, 2023 11:02 GMT
AC Mirage Trophy list
How to unlock every achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to officially release in just a day’s time. Now, the community can finally catch a glimpse of some trophies and achievements that they can unlock upon completing the game. Mirage was one of the most anticipated releases this year. The franchise goes back to its roots with a setting in Baghdad as it follows the story of Basim.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will mimic many of the atmosphere and gameplay elements from Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, making it a nostalgic trip for long-standing fans of the franchise.

For those curious, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage list covers all Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock in the game.

How to unlock every achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Before reviewing the trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s important to note that the achievement list will contain spoilers for the story. If you are looking to play the game without any surprises being ruined, we advise you to stop reading the article here.

1) Platinum Trophy

Master of His Fate

  • Earn Every Trophy

2) Gold Trophy

Bal kullun mumkin

  • Discover Basim’s past

3) Silver Trophies

La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq

  • Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones

The Blood of a Ghoul

  • Eliminate Al-Ghul

The Head of the Snake

  • Eliminate the Head of the Order

Self-improvement

  • Unlock all skills

Fearless

  • Synchronize all viewpoints

Explorer

  • Fully explore all territories

Defender of the People

  • Complete 10 faction contracts

Tools of the Trade

  • Fully upgrade all tools

Eagle’s Eye

  • Kill 75 guards with throwing knives

The Hands of a Thief

  • Pickpocket 50 people

Curio Collector

  • Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis

Notorious

  • Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes

Unstoppable

  • Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus

Eagle’s Will

  • Survive 10 minutes in open conflict

Gifted Escapist

  • Collapse 20 scaffolding structures

4) Bronze Trophies

The Master Thief of Anbar

  • Complete the Prologue

The Blood of a Dragon

  • Eliminate Al-Rabisu

The Blood of an Enchantress

  • Eliminate Al-Pairika

The Blood of a Spymaster

  • Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar

Serving the Light

  • Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank

Cutting Edge

  • Fully upgrade a weapon

Thick Skin

  • Fully upgrade an outfit

Fashion Statement

  • Apply dye to an outfit

Masquerader

  • Obtain both disguises

Treasure Seeker

  • Open a token chest

Potion Collector

  • Obtain a total of 10 elixirs

Bird of Prey

  • Tag 100 guards using Enkidu

Crossing Paths

  • Complete a Tale from Baghdad

Scholar

  • Bring all seven lost books to Al-Jahiz

Riddle Me This

  • Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma

Headhunter

  • Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives

Sleep Tight

  • Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts

Ambush

  • Have 10 guards trigger traps

Up in Smoke

  • Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs

Attention Seeker

  • Distract 10 guards with noisemakers

You Snooze, You Lose

  • Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart

Hoarder

  • Save up 2007 dirhams

Dawn and Dusk

  • Use benches to pass time five times

Patron of the Arts

  • Pay musicians five times

Patron of Sell-Swords

  • Pay mercenaries five times

Patron of Industry

  • Pay merchant groups five times

Blade in the Crowd

  • Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd

Surprise!

  • Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots

The Shadow and the Flame

  • Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat

Silencer

  • Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife

Poster Boy

  • At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters

Spread the News

  • Use the services of a Munadi three times

A True Hidden One

  • Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict

Street Cleaner

  • Hide five bodies in bales of hay

Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievements and trophies are fairly easy to unlock. There are eight trophies that are related to the story, with those around collectibles and completions asking you to unlock all skills and upgrade all toolkits in the game.

