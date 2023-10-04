Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to officially release in just a day’s time. Now, the community can finally catch a glimpse of some trophies and achievements that they can unlock upon completing the game. Mirage was one of the most anticipated releases this year. The franchise goes back to its roots with a setting in Baghdad as it follows the story of Basim.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will mimic many of the atmosphere and gameplay elements from Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, making it a nostalgic trip for long-standing fans of the franchise.

For those curious, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage list covers all Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock in the game.

How to unlock every achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Before reviewing the trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s important to note that the achievement list will contain spoilers for the story. If you are looking to play the game without any surprises being ruined, we advise you to stop reading the article here.

1) Platinum Trophy

Master of His Fate

Earn Every Trophy

2) Gold Trophy

Bal kullun mumkin

Discover Basim’s past

3) Silver Trophies

La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq

Become an Initiate of the Hidden Ones

The Blood of a Ghoul

Eliminate Al-Ghul

The Head of the Snake

Eliminate the Head of the Order

Self-improvement

Unlock all skills

Fearless

Synchronize all viewpoints

Explorer

Fully explore all territories

Defender of the People

Complete 10 faction contracts

Tools of the Trade

Fully upgrade all tools

Eagle’s Eye

Kill 75 guards with throwing knives

The Hands of a Thief

Pickpocket 50 people

Curio Collector

Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis

Notorious

Stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes

Unstoppable

Kill 5 guards with one use of Assassin’s Focus

Eagle’s Will

Survive 10 minutes in open conflict

Gifted Escapist

Collapse 20 scaffolding structures

4) Bronze Trophies

The Master Thief of Anbar

Complete the Prologue

The Blood of a Dragon

Eliminate Al-Rabisu

The Blood of an Enchantress

Eliminate Al-Pairika

The Blood of a Spymaster

Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar

Serving the Light

Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank

Cutting Edge

Fully upgrade a weapon

Thick Skin

Fully upgrade an outfit

Fashion Statement

Apply dye to an outfit

Masquerader

Obtain both disguises

Treasure Seeker

Open a token chest

Potion Collector

Obtain a total of 10 elixirs

Bird of Prey

Tag 100 guards using Enkidu

Crossing Paths

Complete a Tale from Baghdad

Scholar

Bring all seven lost books to Al-Jahiz

Riddle Me This

Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma

Headhunter

Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives

Sleep Tight

Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts

Ambush

Have 10 guards trigger traps

Up in Smoke

Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs

Attention Seeker

Distract 10 guards with noisemakers

You Snooze, You Lose

Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart

Hoarder

Save up 2007 dirhams

Dawn and Dusk

Use benches to pass time five times

Patron of the Arts

Pay musicians five times

Patron of Sell-Swords

Pay mercenaries five times

Patron of Industry

Pay merchant groups five times

Blade in the Crowd

Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd

Surprise!

Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots

The Shadow and the Flame

Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat

Silencer

Destroy a Horn Bearer’s horn with a throwing knife

Poster Boy

At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters

Spread the News

Use the services of a Munadi three times

A True Hidden One

Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict

Street Cleaner

Hide five bodies in bales of hay

Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievements and trophies are fairly easy to unlock. There are eight trophies that are related to the story, with those around collectibles and completions asking you to unlock all skills and upgrade all toolkits in the game.