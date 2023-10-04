Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Release time: When does it go live for your region on PC and console?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the most anticipated releases this year, with fans of the franchise having expected a global release time for their region for quite some time now. With its drop time right around the corner, players will finally be able to get their hands on the latest installment and experience a story set in ninth-century Baghdad.

Mirage follows the story of Basim, with the Ubisoft Bordeaux team going back to its roots and trying to replicate the same amount of success they had with Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community appear curious about when they can finally play Basim and follow his story in Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Xbox and PlayStation release date and time for all regions

Mirage will be available on both the Xbox and PlayStation on October 5, 2023, at 12 midnight local time. Here is a list of all the local timings:

Los Angeles

October 5, 12 am PT

Mexico City

October 5, 12 am CST

Sao Paulo

October 5, 12 am BRT

Montreal

October 5, 12 am EDT

New York

October 5, 12 am EDT

London

October 5, 12 am BST

Johannesburg

October 5, 12 am SAST

Paris

October 5, 12 am CEST

Abu Dhabi

October 5, 12 am GST

Stockholm

October 5, 12 am CEST

Kyiv

October 5, 12 am EEST

Shanghai

October 5, 12 am CST

Seoul

October 5, 12 am KST

Sydney

October 5, 12 am AEDT

Tokyo

October 5, 12 am JST

Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC release date and time for all regions

Mirage’s PC release timings will be different from those on consoles. You can expect the game to go live at the following regional times:

Los Angeles

October 4, 10 pm PT

Mexico City

October 4, 12 am CST

Sao Paulo

October 5, 2 am BRT

Montreal

October 5, 1 am EDT

New York

October 5, 1 am EDT

London

October 5, 12 am BST

Johannesburg

October 5, 1 am SAST

Paris

October 5, 1 am CEST

Abu Dhabi

October 5, 3 am GST

Stockholm

October 5, 1 am CEST

Kyiv

October 5, 2 am EEST

Shanghai

October 4, 9 pm CST

Seoul

October 4, 10 pm KST

Sydney

October 5, 12 am AEDT

Tokyo

October 4, 10 pm JST

Assassin’s Creed Mirage iPhone 15 Pro release date

Mirage’s iPhone 15 pro release window is set for sometime in 2024. Ubisoft and Apple are yet to announce an official release date for it.

How to preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage on your platform

To preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, you will first need to have pre-purchased any one of the various editions of the game. As it is releasing tomorrow, you will be able to preload once you have purchased it.

Here are the preload steps for all platforms:

PlayStation

Once you have pre-purchased the game, make your way to the “Games Library.” Click on Mirage, it will show an expired countdown timer. This countdown was paced to start the 48-hour preload period. You will then have the option to preload the game. Click on it and make sure you have enough disc space.

Xbox

On your Microsoft console, visit Mirage’s official store page. You will find the “Pre-install” option here. Click on it and make sure you have enough space on your console's hard disk.

PC

For PC, you will need to open the client you bought the game on, which should be either Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Launcher. Once the client is open, make your way to the Games Library, choose Mirage, and select either “Download” or “Pre-install.” The launcher will automatically install the game for you.