Assassin's Creed Mirage combat guide: How to fight, parry, dodge, and more

Dedicated fans of the stealth action genre have been celebrating Assassin's Creed Mirage. The new edition of the game promises to return to the elements that made the saga a success and focus on good main missions. In this part, we will travel to Baghdad in the ninth century to meet Basim and experience the story through him. This narrative, locations, and trailers have made gamers excited about what's in store this time around.

Undoubtedly, the combat mechanics will be core to the gameplay, as they are fundamental to accomplishing the different tasks in the game. This article will cover how to fight, parry, dodge, and more.

How to fight, parry, dodge, and more in Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, the combat is essential for the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The combat in Assassin's Creed Mirage implements mechanics from previous editions of the game, and some, like parrying and dodging, are present once again. To learn how to fight in this game, here are the basics.

Attacking your enemies

Attacking is a basic mechanic of Assassin's Creed Mirage. However, sometimes it makes more sense to use stealth to get out of a dangerous situation instead of facing enemies who may be much stronger than you.

When attacking, keep in mind that enemies in the game will not take turns to attack you as they did in previous games. This means that they will all come at you simultaneously, so you will have to pay close attention to the battle and use all the mechanics within your reach.

You should also avoid fighting enemies when you have Eagle Vision activated, as you may receive confusing signals and not be able to execute a good strategy. While the opponent is marked by this ability, they won't show their usual attack colors, so you won't know how to confront him.

Another useful fighting strategy is to throw knives at your enemies to finish them off from a distance.

How to parry

The parry skill in Assassin's Creed Mirage allows you to avoid the effects of your enemies' attacks and counter effectively. This can prevent you from having to engage in lengthy battles, saving you time and resources.

To parry an attack, you must press L1 when you see an enemy attacking you. This is very easy to spot as the game has a system that makes your opponent glow slightly when they try to attack you. By using parry, your attacker will be temporarily stunned, making it much easier to perform an instant kill attack or land a few hits while he struggles to regain his balance.

You can also use parry with ranged attacks. For example, if your enemy throws an arrow at you, wait until the object is close and press L1. You will automatically parry the arrow with a very elegant animation.

Almost all attacks can be parried, but you won't be able to use the ability if the enemy turns red. In this case, you will have to withstand the aggression and face it with all your resources.

How to dodge

Dodging can save your life in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Dodging is very useful if you have good reflexes. It also allows you to avoid damage when interacting with your enemies in a confined physical space. To activate it, just press the square key, and Basim will step back. This will put you out of range of most attacks.

Another similar maneuver is the roll. To activate it, press the square button twice. This way, you will be able to get much further away from your enemies than if you just used the dodge function in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Outside of combat, it doesn't make much sense to use these mechanics, so they are only activated in the event of combat. In this case, you can use the dodge function to avoid attacks from enemies in red.

This concludes our combat guide for Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you want to know more about other elements of the game, we invite you to read our article about outfits and how to improve them.