Assassin's Creed Mirage Outfit and Costume guide: How to upgrade, resources, dyes, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage was launched recently, offering an array of gameplay features complemented by a captivating storyline. This game is creating quite a buzz due to its combat-oriented components. However, beyond its gameplay, Assassin's Creed Mirage also provides players with an extensive assortment of attire and clothing options.

Players can freely alter or choose from various appearance-altering items to suit their personal preferences. Additionally, aside from the clothing options, this title also offers a diverse selection of dyes and resources, allowing you to personalize your protagonist's look to your liking. This article will primarily talk about how outfits and Costumes work while also mentioning how to upgrade the former.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Outfit guide, how to upgrade, and more

Outfits

You'll find a variety of outfits (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage provides a wide variety of Outfits, each imbued with distinct abilities. When choosing one of these items for Basim, keep in mind that your selection will grant you specific advantages throughout your missions. This means that you can effortlessly pick Outfits that align with your preferences and are most likely to prove beneficial during your adventure.

Here are some Outfits with their specific abilities to give you an idea of how these items work in-game:

Initiate of Alamut Attire

When Basin eliminates enemies, other nearby foes will perceive 50% less sound.

At Rank 2: 75% reduction.

At Rank 3: 100% reduction.

Sand Ensemble

In combat, Basin gains the ability to withstand a lethal blow and can decelerate time for 3 seconds.

At Rank 2: Four seconds of time manipulation.

At Rank 3: Five seconds of time manipulation.

Zanj Uprising Gear

Decreases the impact of unlawful actions on Basim's notoriety by 20%.

At Rank 2: 30% reduction.

At Rank 3: 40% reduction.

Abbasid Knight Attire

Basim recovers 1% of his health every two seconds while remaining concealed, up to a maximum of 50% of his health.

Restores 2% of health every two seconds when hidden, capping at 50% of maximum health.

Replenishes 3% of health every two seconds when unnoticed, up to 50% of maximum health.

Costumes

You'll encounter a diverse selection of Costumes (Image via Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, in addition to Outfits, you'll encounter a diverse selection of Costumes. These serve to alter your character's visual appearance while preserving benefits received from Outfits. Here is a list of some Costumes available within the game:

White Patient Robe

Master Assassin Costume

Eunuch Tunic

Initiate of Alamut

Far East Merchant Costume

Scholar Costume

Treasure Hunter Costume

Upgrading Outfits

When looking to enhance your Outfits, it's essential to make a stop at the Tailor's shop — indicated on your map by an icon featuring a nail surrounded by a cloth. However, you'll need some resources to upgrade these clothing items.

Each Outfit demands specific quantities of materials like Steel Ingots and Leather. These resources can be discovered during your journey by opening chests, collecting drops from enemies, and conducting random searches. Or, you can simply buy them from traders.

Outfit Dyes

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, Dyes are various color options available for customizing your Outfits. You can acquire some of them from various merchants located throughout Baghdad. Furthermore, each Dye is usually designed to complement a particular Outfit.

After purchasing one, you can apply it by visiting Tailors when upgrading your apparel.