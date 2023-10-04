Assassin’s Creed Mirage completion time: How long will it take to beat the game?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been one of the most anticipated releases in 2023, with franchise fans quite excited to explore the great city of Baghdad as Basim. The title promises to be rich in narrative and evoke a bit of nostalgia by going back to its roots and utilizing some of the things from Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, which was the most successful trilogy in the franchise.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there is so much excitement around the new title, with a lot of fans curious about just how big the game actually is.

The previous entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was an extensive open-world title that took a good deal of time to complete the story. A completionist run took somewhere around 100 hours.

This is one of the reasons why many were wondering, compared to the sheer scale of Valhalla, how big will Assassin’s Creed Mirage actually be.

How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

According to the developers at Ubisoft Bordeaux, the average playtime of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to be somewhere around 20 to 23 hours. 20 hours for those who are just going to concentrate on completing the story instead of investing time in some of the other sidequests in the game.

23-25 hours will be for those who complete some side quests along with story content. However, this number is bound to change with the difficulty that the player is booting the game on as well.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be a rather unforgiving experience in the highest difficulties, so you might have to repeat missions and often die if you fail to execute some of the things properly. Hence, that is another area where you will be investing more time in min-maxing your build for Basim before taking on tougher challenges.

Completionists who are looking to Platinum the game and unlock each of the trophies and achievements will need around 30-40 hours to 100% Mirage.

Most of the trophies are pretty easy to unlock, with 8 of them having to do with the main storyline and killing some of the many bosses in the game.

That said, some of the other achievements that will make you unlock all the skills and upgrade every toolkit will take a fair bit of grind and time to accomplish. Fortunately, they are quite straightforward, and if you are looking to Platinum Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s not going to take you as long as it would in Valhalla.