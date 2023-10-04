Assassins Creed Mirage is the newest entry in this franchise of video games by developer/publisher Ubisoft. This action RPG marks a return to the roots of the franchise, with a focus on building a classic AC experience while simultaneously keeping a few modern ideas, keeping the title fresh for newer audiences.

To this extent, Mirage allows players to synchronize and fast travel across multiple locations, the details of which will be covered below.

Note: Minor Gameplay spoilers will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Synchronizing Highpoints in Assassins Creed Mirage

Much like prior Assassins Creed titles, players will have to climb up towers in Mirage to obtain a bird-eye view of the region. Following a gorgeous cutscene that pans around the entire region, synchronization will be completed with which several Points of Interest will be added to the world map.

Towers can be located using your trusty flying companion, Enkidu. Simply release Enkidu out into the wild and have him track down Points of Interest for you, which will be immediately displayed in-game. An alternative is to manually use your Eagle Vision as you scout the map for clues.

How to use Synchronized Highpoints to Fast Travel

Following Synchronization, players can leave using a Leap of Faith to jump down into a haystack below with no fall damage - in true Assassins Creed fashion. To perform this move, simply point your controller or WASD keys (console and PC respectively) toward the stack, and press the Jump button.

A total of 18 such Towers can be found within Mirage, with a few of them being locked to the campaign’s progression. Players can freely open up the world map to fast travel to and fro between unlocked Towers.

Additionally, Assassins Bureaus are also available as fast travel points once unlocked.

Assassins Creed Mirage is an action-adventure role-playing title from Ubisoft Bordeaux, and is the thirteenth mainline entry in the franchise. The game takes place in ninth century Baghdad as players take on the role of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Basim begins his journey as a petty thief and makes his way into the Assassin Brotherhood after a series of tragic events. Now a master Assassin, Basim must end the rule of the tyrannical Templar Order and uncover his true destiny.

The game takes place twenty years after the events of Valhalla, and features a return to form for the franchise, bringing it back to ancient Baghdad with a greater focus on “old-school” Assassins Creed gameplay.

Mirage is set to release worldwide on October 5, 2023 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. An iOS port of the game is in development, set to release sometime later this year for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively.