10 new features of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max along with the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The much-rumored and anticipated iPhone 15 Ultra was not part of the lineup. However, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are as premium as you can expect a high-end iPhone to be, with several top-of-the-line features.

The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max come with the world's first 3nm processor, a sturdy Titanium frame, the new Action button, and much more. If you are wondering about the best new features offered by the latest iPhones, here's a list.

Action button, A17 Pro SoC, and more new features of the iPhone 15 Pro series

1) A17 Pro

This is the first time that Apple is using the Pro suffix for a mobile chipset platform. The Apple A17 Pro is the world's first mass-produced 3nm processor, and you can expect a solid balance between performance and efficiency from it.

The A17 Pro features system-wide improvements and the biggest GPU redesign in the brand's history. The new chipset also offers up to 10% faster performance compared to the A16 Bionic.

The company also claims that the all-new 6-core GPU is 20% faster than the 5-core GPU from the previous generation. Additionally, the Neural Engine is up to two times faster.

Thanks to the pro class performance, Apple is bringing console titles like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Assasin's Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding to iPhone 15 Pro models later this year.

2) Titanium frame

The iPhone 15 Pro devices are lighter than their predecessors, thanks to their Titanium frame. This is the first time that Apple is using Titanium alloy in an iPhone. The alloy is used in spacecraft and flaunts one of the highest weight-to-strength ratios.

Moreover, thanks to the Titanium frame, Apple could push the display panel closer to the edges, resulting in the thinnest bezels ever on an iPhone.

The Titanium frame is fused with an aluminum substructure to offer excellent heat dissipation. The design also allows the back panel to be easily replaced, as per the brand.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are incredibly sturdy, thanks to the toughened glass on the back, ceramic shield on the front, and titanium chassis. Apple is offering these models in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

3) Action button

The addition of the action button doesn't come as a surprise since it was leaked ahead of the launch. For the uninitiated, the action button replaces the alert slider that has been on the iPhone since day 1.

With the new action button, Apple has drastically changed its tried-and-tested ways, just like it did with Dynamic Island on Pro models last year and on all smartphones this year.

Users can configure the action button to access the camera, toggle the flashlight, activate voice memos, toggle focus modes, and more. However, only one function can be assigned to the action button at a time.

4) USB-C port

The USB-C port is the latest feature of the new iPhone 15 Pro models. Both the Pro and Pro Max use the universally-accepted charging standard.

Users can now carry just one cable to charge all their Apple devices. The cable provided with these iPhones can directly charge other supported devices like AirPods and Apple Watch directly from the phone.

While all these features are also available for vanilla iPhones, the Pro models have a leg up because they support USB 3 standards with up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. In contrast, the vanilla iPhone 15 models are restricted to USB 2.0 transfer speeds.

5) Improved wireless connectivity

Apple has improved the wireless connectivity options in the new iPhone 15 Pro devices. They come with the latest U2 Ultra Wideband chipset for enhanced location tracking, further improving the Find My tracking.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard for 2x faster speeds. Other wireless connectivity options include Qi2 wireless charging, eSIM support from more than 295 carriers, and more.

6) iOS 17

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have the latest iOS 17 out of the box. It's one of the best updates from Apple so far, with several new intuitive features. The brand has enhanced the phone app with features like Contact Posters and Live Voicemail.

The Messages app is now decluttered with a new iMessage apps drawer, sticker drawer, etc. Users can read transcriptions of audio messages received and send Check-in messages for safety. Other notable features include StandBy, NameDrop, Journal, Mental Health, and more.

7) New cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro models are equipped with a new 48MP sensor powered by exceptional computation imaging, thanks to the A17 Pro chipset. The camera is backed by a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro offers 6x optical zoom, whereas the Pro Max offers 10x optical zoom. Users can shift between three focal lengths - 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm.

The camera captures 24MP super-high-resolution pictures by default. It also supports 48MP ProRaw and 48MP HEIF images with improved details and imaging data for post-processing.

8) Next-gen portraits

Apple has added next-generation portrait imaging to the iPhone 15 Pro models. These are the first iPhone models that allow users to click portrait shots without switching to the dedicated portrait mode. The device detects if the subject is a person or animal and whether users tap to focus. The camera then collects all depth information to allow users to adjust the focal point and intensity in the Photos app.

Apple has also improved the Smart HDR, Night Mode, and Action Mode using the powerful A17 Pro SoC.

9) 5X Telephoto

The 15 Pro comes with a 3X telephoto zoom, and the 15 Pro Max has a 5x telephoto zoom at 120mm. Apple says that the 15 Pro Max offers the longest-ever optical zoom on an iPhone so far. Both these models are great for clicking wildlife pictures, close-up shots, and so on.

The stabilization on these iPhones is next level, thanks to the new tetraprism design featuring a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module. You can expect your zoom or close-up shots to be as detailed and clear as the standard images from the main camera.

10) New safety features

Apple has introduced a new safety feature called the Roadside Assistance via satellite. The feature allows users to contact AAA directly when their vehicle breaks down, and they are stranded without network connectivity. It collects essential information from the user through a short questionnaire and transfers it to AAA via satellite.

AAA then contacts the user directly and dispatches help. This feature will be available to iPhone 15 Pro users for free for two years. These models also retain the crash detection and Emergency SOS via satellite features from iPhone 14 Pro.

These are all the biggest new features available on the latest 15 Pro models. The pricing of the Pro variant starts at $999, and that of the Pro Max starts at $1,199. They will be available for pre-order starting September 15, 2023, and will start shipping worldwide from September 22, 2023.