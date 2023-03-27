How to use the Find My app to locate lost or stolen Apple devices?

Want to locate your missing Apple device or enable options to safeguard it from wrongful theft? The Find My app is a free service available for those looking to keep track of their smartphones, smart watches, laptops, tablets, and more. To top it off, the application can also locate devices when they are not connected to the internet. The Find My app offers a plethora of options for users to keep an eye on their Apple devices.

One can track all of their connected gadget’s location from a single-screen, play a sound to locate a silenced device, erase data, or set alert notifications for times when they leave a gadget behind.

The next section elaborates on how users can utilize the benefits of the Find My app to monitor their precious belongings at all times.

How people can use the Find My application to keep track of their Apple devices

Follow these steps to set up the Find My app for your iPhone:

Open the Settings app, tap on your [name], and then choose Find My. Next, tap Find My iPhone, and then toggle the button to enable the service.

Additionally, you can enable the Share My Location option to allow your friends and family to track your device location. Note that your device will not be traceable before you set up or enable the Find My service on it.

As mentioned before, Find My allows you to track your device even when it isn’t connected to the internet or is switched off. Find My network uses an encrypted, anonymous network of numerous devices that can help locate a registered gadget. To enable this benefit, toggle the option for Find My network under the Find My menu.

Lastly, you can also enable the Send Last Location toggle to send the device’s last-known location to Apple when the battery is critically low.

Follow these steps to turn on Find My for a Mac computer:

On macOS Ventura, go to Apple menu > System Settings. On older versions of macOS, navigate to Menu > System Preferences. On macOS Ventura, select [your name] and then select iCloud. On older versions of macOS, select Apple ID, and then select iCloud. Scroll down and select Find My. Click on Turn On. On older versions of macOS, click on Options. Finally, toggle the Find My Mac and Find My network options to enable them.

For AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods Max, the feature is automatically enabled if the iPhone they are paired with has the Find My option turned on. However, you can check if the Find My network is enabled for these devices to enjoy offline tracking.

For AirPods:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Next, select the More Info button next to the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max on the list. Scroll down to Find My network and make sure that it is turned on.

For Apple Watch:

On your Watch, go to Settings and tap on your [name]. Scroll down and locate the device. Tap on the watch name and then on the Find My Watch option. Ensure that Find My network is enabled.

In addition to enabling Find My, ensure that Location Services is enabled for the iPhone and Mac that you want to track. It can be enabled from the gadget’s Settings app (iPhone) or System Settings (Mac) menu.

Once you have set up Find My for the device you want to monitor, simply open the “icloud.com/find” website on a mobile or desktop browser to access all tracking features provided by the application.

