Fact check: Can you update Apple AirPods Pro with an Android device?

Need to update your Apple AirPods Pro's firmware? According to the company, there's no need to manually trigger an update for these headphones when connected to an iOS device or Mac computer. Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to Android devices.

There's absolutely no way for Android owners to update their AirPods using their devices. Hence, it's likely that your favorite set of wireless headphones from Apple is outdated if you have been using it with a non-Apple smartphone for a long time.

iPhones, iPads, and Macs can seamlessly keep the Apple AirPods Pro up to date. All you need is an active internet connection on your iOS device. Android devices support these wireless headphones, letting users listen to audio without any hiccups. However, one cannot update them.

Outdated firmware may not be a huge concern if you have recently bought the AirPods Pro. Apple doesn't deploy firmware updates frequently. However, you may miss out on important performance improvements, feature tweaks, and bug fixes.

What can Android owners do to update their Apple AirPods Pro's firmware?

The only way to update your AirPods Pro is by getting hold of an Apple device. If you don't own one, you can ask your friend or colleague who uses an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook for help.

You can also walk into an Apple Store or an authorized service center and ask a representative to lend an eligible device. Once you get hold of an Apple device, you can install the new firmware. But before that, check to see if the AirPods Pro requires an update.

How to check for the Apple AirPods Pro firmware version on an iPhone/iPad/Mac?

Follow these steps on your iPhone/iPad to check for the firmware version:

If the AirPods and the iOS device aren't paired, you'll have to ensure that's done. Keeping the lid open, bring the AirPods Pro case close to the iPhone/iPad to start the process. Once the pairing is complete, go to Settings and tap on General > About. Locate your AirPods Pro and tap on it. Check the number beside the Firmware Version.

You can also check the firmware version on a MacBook that has been paired with the Apple AirPods Pro. Visit the Bluetooth settings and locate the headphones—you will find the firmware version right under it.

Here are the latest firmware updates available for AirPods Pro at present:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation): 5B58

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 5B59

How to update the Apple AirPods Pro firmware version on an iPhone/iPad/Mac?

Follow these steps to update your AirPods Pro using an iPhone/iPad/Mac:

Place the AirPods inside the case, and connect it to a power source. Keep the AirPods Pro case close to the connected Apple device for 10 minutes. Any pending firmware update should be completed automatically.

Check for the firmware version in 10 minutes. Once the update is complete, you can go back to using the headphones with your Android device.

While updating your AirPods may seem important, firmware updates are usually optional. If you can use your wireless headphones alongside your Android device without any issues, there's no immediate need to complete updates—your Apple AirPods Pro should work just fine on old firmware.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

