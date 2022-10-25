How to update your MacBook to macOS Ventura? Supported models, new features, and more announced

Apple rolled out a major upgrade in the form of macOS 13 (Ventura) for all MacBook users on October 25. It replaces Monterey, also known as macOS 12, which was made available last year.

Users have many new features to consider in the upgrade, which introduces new standards in Mac-based gaming, security, multitasking, messaging, photo sharing, and more.

Luckily, Ventura is accessible to most Mac users. The feature-heavy patch is now available to install as a free software update, which one can access through the Apple menu on their MacBook.

How to download the new macOS Ventura on your MacBook, and new features explored

Before you read further download instructions, it is essential to know whether your device is compatible. So, here's a list of machines that are compatible with macOS Ventura:

MacBook Pro introduced in 2017 or later MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later MacBook introduced in 2017 or later Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later iMac introduced in late 2017 or later iMac Pro Mac Studio Mac Pro introduced in 2019 or later

Before you install the upgrade, make sure to create a backup of the important files present in your notebook. Also, ensure that your device is connected to a reliable network. Follow these steps to download the new macOS Ventura in your laptop:

Open the Apple menu (click on the distinct icon) in the top left corner of your screen. Select System Preferances, and then choose Software Update. When the download/upgrade prompt pops up for macOS Ventura, click on Upgrade Now.

If you don't see an available software update, then your device may not be compatible with macOS Ventura.

New features included with macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura is the epitome of productivity, multitasking, and flexibility. The upgrade adds many new features to the already-excellent macOS that users can utilize to enhance their outcome.

Ventura brings improvements and additions to iconic applications like Mail, Safari, Spotlight, Messages, and more, while further optimizing the device's performance. In addition, exciting new features that solve many everyday problems have been added to macOS.

macOS 13 introduces a new multi-tasking benchmark in the form of Stage Manager, which helps organize multiple applications on a single tab. One can easily group apps and files together, switch between apps seamlessly, and even quickly get back to a previous file or app.

Another interesting new feature, Continuity Camera, lets one use their iPhone as a webcam and includes clean editing options as well.

You can now move your FaceTime calls from your MacBook to other devices, all thanks to the new Handoff feature. Users can utilize new messaging features that allow one to unsend messages, edit them, and mark a message unread to return to it later.

Lastly, the upgrade also includes security and privacy-centric improvements, advanced gaming features that take your experience up a notch, and a redesigned System Settings user interface. Apple will also add the iconic digital whiteboard and collaborative tool, Freeform, to its powerful notebook line through the macOS Ventura.

While the macOS Ventura is not a mandatory update to install, users are always recommended to keep their systems up to date to have the best experience.

