Why is the Airpods Pro case not charging? Possible causes, fixes, and more

The inability to charge your AirPods Pro case is a common problem that many AirPods Pro and Pro 2 users have reported. While the use of the device for a prolonged period will likely drain the battery, it is not the only possible reason why your AirPods Pro case fails to charge it fully.

As per multiple users, the Apple AirPods Pro case may refuse to charge after a long period of inactivity. In case of a software hiccup, hard resetting the device and re-pairing it should do the trick.

That said, charging issues may occur if the lightning port is carrying debris inside it. Further, the lightning port or the cable may have faced physical damage, leading to your AirPods not receiving power.

Lastly, although uncommon, outdated firmware may also be a possible cause behind the nuisance. Luckily, there are a few workarounds one can try to tackle the problem.

Note: A couple of fixes (first and fifth) mentioned below will require the AirPods Pro to have some charge left in it for the booting process.

Fixes for AirPods Pro case not charging (works for AirPods Pro and Pro 2)

1) Hard-reset your Apple AirPods Pro

On your Apple or Android device, go to the Bluetooth settings and expand the details for your AirPods Pro. Choose to unpair/forget the AirPods Pro.

Make sure to keep both earpods in the case, and press and hold the button on the back of the AirPods Pro case to hard reset. Hold the button until the light indicator flashes white continuously.

Plug in the lightning connector with the earpods inside the AirPods Pro case and check if the charging process initiates. Once that is done, you can pair the AirPods Pro with your parent device.

2) Clean the lightning port and the charging case

As mentioned earlier, any debris or dirt stuck inside the lightning port of the case may cause the charging issue. Use a toothbrush or any efficient cleaning head to rid the port and case of debris, and try charging the AirPods Pro case after.

3) Check if the lightning cable or the charging adapter is in optimal condition

The charging accessories you are using may be no longer in working condition. Try using another cable or adapter to charge your AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2.

Apple recommends using the original lightning cable to charge their devices. If a third-party connector or adapter isn't working, check to see if the originals work.

4) Try wireless charging

AirPods Pro supports Qi charging. Try using a compatible wireless charging pad (MagSafe, Qi) to charge the device. If wireless charging works, it’s possible that the lightning port has suffered damage and requires professional intervention.

5) Check for firmware updates

Since firmware updates to the AirPods Pro are periodically delivered and completed automatically, there’s usually no need to worry about incomplete ones. However, there’s no harm in checking.

To check for the firmware version, you need to pair the AirPods Pro with an iOS or Mac device, go to Settings > Bluetooth, and then tap the i button next to your AirPods’ name. Here, you’ll be able to check for the firmware version.

The latest firmware versions for the AirPods Pro are:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation): 5B58

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 5B59

Here’s how you can manually initiate the process if needed:

Put the earpods into the AirPods Pro case and plug it into a power source using the lightning connector. Make sure that your AirPods Pro is connected to an Apple device. Leave the case near the Apple device for about 10 mins. The Apple device (iOS or Mac) should have an active internet connection.

Note that there’s no way to update the firmware if your AirPods Pro is connected to an Android device. Apple doesn’t provide official software support for using their audio devices on Android. Hence, if you have been pairing the AirPods Pro with an Android phone, it’s likely that the former’s firmware is outdated.

Try contacting Apple Support online or visiting the nearest service center for advanced solutions if none of the aforementioned workarounds fit your case. A dead AirPods Pro case, which refuses to charge, will require official intervention in most situations. If you suspect physical damage, get the AirPods Pro case repaired or switch to wireless charging.

