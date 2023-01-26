Is the Apple MacBook Pro 13" (M2) worth buying in 2023?

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch received a refresh last year when the company added the M2 Apple Silicon to it. It is an entry-level variant in the MacBook Pro series, which also contains 14-inch and 16-inch models, powered by highly potent variations of the M2 processor.

The M2-powered Apple MacBook Pro checks all the points for a modern, powerful laptop. However, its 13" display caters to specific users who prefer portability. The MacBook Pro M2 is a decent upgrade over its successor, but only in terms of performance. All other aspects are, more or less, the same.

Apple plans to launch its third Apple Silicon soon, which will send its M2 chip onto the process of aging. Moreover, the MacBook Pro series recently received refreshes to its premium 14" and 16" models, which now feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

With better alternatives available, it's natural for fans to wonder whether the MacBook Pro 13" M2 model, which was launched in 2022, is worth purchasing in 2023. Let's take a look at the laptop in detail and narrow down the verdict.

2022's Apple MacBook Pro M2 retains performance quotient in 2023, but may not be worthy to some users

The list price for the Apple MacBook Pro M2 starts at $1299. Storage variants of up to 2TB and unified memory variants of up to 24GB are available. Users can also add pre-installed software programs like FinalCut Pro and Logic Pro, depending on their needs, from the official Apple Store.

Due to its age, the MacBook Pro 13-inch may enjoy additional discounts via third-party retailers. Let's take a look at the laptop's features.

Features

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch draws its power from the M2 chip, which belongs to the second generation of in-house processors from the California-based tech giant. The base model features 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD, which is enough for everyday chores.

Apple's M2 chip features an 8‑core CPU, a 10‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine, letting it handle multitasking or graphics-intensive duties with ease. With the M2 at its core, the MacBook Pro is a good machine for video editors, 3D artists, and anyone who requires a premium, potent laptop.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 features a 13-inch Retina display powered by True Tone, which delivers brilliant visuals at optimized brightness. The laptop is also equipped with premium peripherals, including a Touch Bar, Touch ID, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad.

Category Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip (2022) Processor M2 Chip, 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine Unified RAM 8GB (16GB, 24GB variants available) Storage 256GB (Upgradable up to 2TB) Display 13-inch Retina display with True Tone Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports Navigation Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Touch Bar, Force Touch trackpad Battery 67W USB-C fast charging

Verdict

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great premium laptop for users who indulge in heavy multitasking and graphics-intensive tasks and aren't bothered by the restricted display size, which may be a considerable disadvantage.

Having spent over six months on the market, it is (and will be) prone to exciting discounts, making it a good deal for laptop-seekers this year.

That said, professional content creators and users who like to stay close to the technological trend can go for the M2 Pro or M2 max variants instead. They undoubtedly deliver a higher performance quotient and have better features.

Additionally, users who presently own a premium MacBook Pro M1 variant, featuring M1 Max and M1 Pro chips, should avoid upgrading to the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2. They are better off picking from the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch or 16-inch models or waiting for the M3 Apple Silicon to drop.

Consumers can also go for the Apple MacBook Air M2, which is also a major competitor to the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 presently.

