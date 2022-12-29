5 best laptops for video editing on the go

Video editing is a complex task, and powerful hardware is required to handle the heavy workload. Most laptops cannot handle as much workload as a dedicated desktop computer. However, some are ideal for video editing on the go.

When shopping for a video editing laptop, one should look for a powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card to help with rendering tasks. Fast RAM and an SSD are also required for a smooth workflow.

Additionally, display size and resolution are important when buying a laptop for video editing. A larger display with a higher resolution and a decent panel will give users more room to work with and make it easier to view and edit videos efficiently.

This article lists five of the best laptops for video editing while traveling.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and 4 other great laptops for video editing on the go

1) LG gram 17Z90Q ($1996.99 on Amazon)

The LG Gram 17Z90Q (Image via Amazon)

The LG gram 17Z90Q is designed for both work and leisure. The laptop has a 17-inch display with a 2560 x 1200 resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 1260p processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

The device comes with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, which boosts the rendering speed and handles the workload. It also has an impressive battery life of up to 12.5 hours for uninterrupted work sessions.

The LG gram 17Z90Q is available for purchase here.

2) Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1699.99 on Best Buy)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is highly optimized for gaming and heavy workloads. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 12700H, 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and has 1 TB of SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch QHD 240 Hz display suitable for gaming and video editing.

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1099.99 on Best Buy)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a gaming laptop. It has a slim design and boasts a lot of power, making it highly portable. The device is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900 HS processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card.

The laptop also features a 15.6-inch 120 Hz Full HD display, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB solid-state drive. It runs on Windows 11 to support the latest applications and comes with Wi-Fi 6E.

4) MSI Sword 15 ($679.99 on Best Buy)

The MSI Sword 15 (Image via MSI)

The MSI Sword 15 is a powerful, portable laptop with a sleek and stylish design. It is equipped with powerful components, such as Intel Core i5 12450H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and 8 GB of RAM, making it ideal for editing videos and playing games.

The laptop also has a 144 Hz 15.6-inch full HD display and 512 GB SSD for storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home for better compatibility with applications.

5) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 ($658 on Amazon)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (Image via Amazon)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a gaming laptop that offers a powerful combination of performance, portability, and affordability. It features a 15.6-inch 120 Hz IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, along with 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256 GB PCIe solid-state drive for storage. It comes with a fast charger that can charge the battery up to 40% in just 15 minutes.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is available for purchase here.

Poll : 0 votes