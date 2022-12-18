5 most popular NVMe SSD in 2022

NVMe SSDs are the latest type of high-performance storage device. They are designed to deliver fast speeds and low latencies, making them perfect for high-performance storage applications.

They use the PCIe interface, a high-speed, low-latency connection much faster than SATA interfaces. NVMe SSDs can be used for various applications, including gaming, data centers, enterprise storage, and many more.

NVMe is much faster than traditional hard drives, providing up to 10 times faster reading and writing speeds. This makes them ideal for applications requiring quick data access, such as gaming or streaming video. They also offer lower latencies, which means that there is less lag time when accessing data.

They are much more reliable than traditional hard drives, as they withstand more wear and tear. They also consume less power than traditional hard drives, making them more cost-effective.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Most popular high-speed NVMe SSD storage of 2022

1) WD_BLACK SN850X

The WD_BLACK SN850X is a high-speed storage solution by Western Digital. The upgraded variant of the SN850 has a reading speed of up to 7300MB/s and a writing speed of up to 6300 MB/s.

It runs on a PCIe Gen 4 interface for lightning-fast data transfer and performance. It features Game Mode 2.0 for load prediction of in-game assets for an even faster loading speed. It also comes with a heatsink variant that can help keep the NVMe cool with a capacity of up to 4 TB.

The SN850X can be purchased from here.

2) SAMSUNG 980 SSD

halcy @halcy

CPU: Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: RTX 4090 (Palit GameRock)

PSU: Corsair HX1200

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB, Kingston Fury)

Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB and some old HDD as a backup drive

Other: A ton of nice brown fans, cablemod cables



I'm not showing the back you can't make me @noirvesper_en Case: Corsair 5000DCPU: Ryzen 9 7950XGPU: RTX 4090 (Palit GameRock)PSU: Corsair HX1200RAM: 64GB (2x32GB, Kingston Fury)Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB and some old HDD as a backup driveOther: A ton of nice brown fans, cablemod cablesI'm not showing the back you can't make me @noirvesper_en Case: Corsair 5000DCPU: Ryzen 9 7950XGPU: RTX 4090 (Palit GameRock)PSU: Corsair HX1200RAM: 64GB (2x32GB, Kingston Fury)Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB and some old HDD as a backup driveOther: A ton of nice brown fans, cablemod cablesI'm not showing the back you can't make me https://t.co/T8K7eOLviN

The Samsung 980 Pro is Samsung’s flagship NVMe SSD designed for high-performance systems. It has an integrated heatsink to prevent heating and maintain power efficiency and thermal control.

The Samsung 980 Pro comes in four storage capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2 TB. It is ideal for high-end gaming rigs, creative professionals, and other demanding applications.

The 980 Pro uses the PCIe 4.0 interface and can deliver speeds of up to 7 GB/s read and 5 GB/s write. It is two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD and 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs.

The 980 Pro is up for grabs here.

3) Crucial P5 Plus

Leo @DonCorleoneXIII My new PC has arrived!

Specs overview:

NVIDIA RTX 4090 Palit GameRock

Intel i9-13900KF

Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX

Corsair 32 GB DDR5 RAM 5600 MHz

5 TB NVME SSD Storage (Samsung 980 PRO, Crucial P5 Plus, Samsung 980)

1000W be quiet! PSU

NZXT Kraken X73 AIO Cooler

NZXT H700 Case My new PC has arrived!Specs overview:NVIDIA RTX 4090 Palit GameRockIntel i9-13900KFGigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AXCorsair 32 GB DDR5 RAM 5600 MHz5 TB NVME SSD Storage (Samsung 980 PRO, Crucial P5 Plus, Samsung 980)1000W be quiet! PSUNZXT Kraken X73 AIO CoolerNZXT H700 Case https://t.co/5yGC2ZfWU7

The Crucial P5 Plus is designed to provide exceptional performance and reliability for many consumers and enterprises. It features a PCIe 4.0 interface and can deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 6600 MB/s and 5000 MB/s, respectively.

P5 Plus is one of the fastest consumer NVMe drives on the market and is an excellent choice for gamers and content creators alike. It is compatible with a heat sink which helps the drive remain cool under load. It has backward compatibility with PCIe 3.0, which makes it versatile with some older motherboards.

The P5 Plus is available here.

4) Kingston FURY Renegade

ciXPence @fursearch

ASRock x670E Steel Legend

32 GB 6000 MHz DDR5 Kingston Fury

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 X3 OC

2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe SSD

Seasonic Prime tx1000 PSU

Hyte y60 case @noirvesper_en AMD Ryzen 9 7900xASRock x670E Steel Legend32 GB 6000 MHz DDR5 Kingston FuryInno3D GeForce RTX 4090 X3 OC2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe SSDSeasonic Prime tx1000 PSUHyte y60 case @noirvesper_en AMD Ryzen 9 7900xASRock x670E Steel Legend32 GB 6000 MHz DDR5 Kingston FuryInno3D GeForce RTX 4090 X3 OC2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe SSDSeasonic Prime tx1000 PSUHyte y60 case https://t.co/zYYWu2F29Q

Kingston Fury Renegade NVMe SSDs are designed for gaming and high-performance computing systems. They offer fast data transfer speeds of up to 7300 MB/s reading and 7000 MB/s writing. It provides low latency, making them ideal for applications and games requiring quick data access.

It can be equipped with a low-profile graphene aluminum heat spreader to keep the drive cool. It runs on PCIe 4.0 and is available in four capacities of up to 4 TB. It is also compatible with PlayStation 5.

The Fury Renegade can be obtained from here.

5) SK Hynix Platinum P41

Red Eagle LXIX @RedEagleLXIX @msigaming @AMD @gskillgaming @CORSAIR

It was brought to life 4 days ago:

MSI 4090 Suprim Liquid X

AMD R9 7950x

G.Skill 64GB 6000 CL30 DDR5

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi

4 * Sk Hynix Platinum P41 2TB

Seasonic Prime 1300W 80+ Gold

Corsair 5000D Airflow

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD It was brought to life 4 days ago:MSI 4090 Suprim Liquid XAMD R9 7950xG.Skill 64GB 6000 CL30 DDR5MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi4 * Sk Hynix Platinum P41 2TBSeasonic Prime 1300W 80+ GoldCorsair 5000D AirflowCorsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD @msigaming @AMD @gskillgaming @CORSAIR It was brought to life 4 days ago:MSI 4090 Suprim Liquid XAMD R9 7950xG.Skill 64GB 6000 CL30 DDR5MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi4 * Sk Hynix Platinum P41 2TBSeasonic Prime 1300W 80+ GoldCorsair 5000D AirflowCorsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD https://t.co/7kOR0lScKd

The SK Hynix Platinum P41 is a PCIe 4.0-supported NVMe SSD that can provide read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6500 MB/s. It has low latency and high random read and write performance, making it suitable for applications and games requiring fast data access.

Furthermore, it is power efficient, which helps to keep the system running smoothly, and is also backward compatible with PCIe 3.0. It is available in 500 GB, 1 and 2 TB variants.

The Platinum P41 can be purchased from here.

Poll : 0 votes