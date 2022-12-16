5 most popular DDR4 RAMs in 2022

RAM is an essential component of any PC as it ensures the system runs smoothly. DDR4 RAM is currently the most common variant of memory used in computers. It has been compatible with and supported by most motherboards since 2014.

Due to the announcement of the latest standard of DDR5 RAMs, DDR4 RAMs are now on the market at very affordable rates.

DDR4 RAMs can provide massive frequencies at low power consumption. They also have the potential to be overclocked to very high frequencies.

Since there are many DDR4 RAMs on the market, this article lists five of the most popular ones in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The G.SKILL Trident Z, Patriot Viper Steel, and 3 other popular DDR4 RAMs of 2022

1) Corsair Vengeance LPX

リチャード @Vietnomeez



Specs:



Case - NZXT H510

CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600

MOBO - Asrock B450 Steel Legend

GPU - Asus Strix RTX 3060 12GB

RAM - Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200mhz 8GB x 2

PSU - Corsair RMX750

SSD - Samsung Evo 860 500GB



#Tokyo #AMD #RTXON #Nvidia My budget mid range pc I built living in Japan.Specs:Case - NZXT H510CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600MOBO - Asrock B450 Steel LegendGPU - Asus Strix RTX 3060 12GBRAM - Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200mhz 8GB x 2PSU - Corsair RMX750SSD - Samsung Evo 860 500GB My budget mid range pc I built living in Japan.Specs:Case - NZXT H510CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600MOBO - Asrock B450 Steel LegendGPU - Asus Strix RTX 3060 12GBRAM - Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200mhz 8GB x 2PSU - Corsair RMX750SSD - Samsung Evo 860 500GB#Tokyo #AMD #RTXON #Nvidia https://t.co/qeL1BdcxgH

The Corsair Vengeance LPX series is a line of high-performance memory modules designed for PC enthusiasts. It is designed with overclockers, gamers, and system builders in mind. The modules are built with a combination of high-quality components to deliver better performance and stability.

The LPX series has a low profile height, which makes it optimized for most small-form-factor builds. It is available in frequencies ranging from 2133 MHz to 4000 MHz. Additionally, it comes with an aluminum heat spreader to keep the RAM cool and prevent throttling.

The Corsair Vengeance LPX is available here.

2) G.SKILL Trident Z

Peter 'L3p' Brands @l3pje



Intel i9 7900X

Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme

Asus ROG Thor 1200W

G.Skill Trident Z Royal 32GB

Nvidia Titan X (Pascal)

Samsung 960 Pro 1TB M.2

Inwin Tou

EK Waterblocks

Bitspower Fittings

Bykski Tou1.0 Res/pump

Cablemod ModMesh Pro My beloved Modcave/LAN rig up and running againIntel i9 7900XAsus ROG Rampage VI ExtremeAsus ROG Thor 1200WG.Skill Trident Z Royal 32GBNvidia Titan X (Pascal)Samsung 960 Pro 1TB M.2Inwin TouEK WaterblocksBitspower FittingsBykski Tou1.0 Res/pumpCablemod ModMesh Pro My beloved Modcave/LAN rig up and running again 💜Intel i9 7900XAsus ROG Rampage VI ExtremeAsus ROG Thor 1200WG.Skill Trident Z Royal 32GBNvidia Titan X (Pascal)Samsung 960 Pro 1TB M.2Inwin TouEK WaterblocksBitspower FittingsBykski Tou1.0 Res/pumpCablemod ModMesh Pro https://t.co/BF36Z4rHOH

The G.SKILL Trident Z is a series of computer memory modules designed for gamers, overclockers, and professionals. The memory modules are designed with a focus on reliability, performance, and style.

The Trident Z is made with top-grade Samsung integration for superior signal transfer and greater stability. The modules are also designed with a low-profile heat spreader to maximize compatibility with high-end CPU coolers.

The series also features XMP 2.0 support, allowing users to easily overclock their memory settings for maximum performance.

The G.SKILL Trident Z can be purchased here.

3) TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z

Jon Taylor @LethalNative214 CPU- 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-11400F

GPU- MSI 1660 Ti

RAM- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 3200MHz

MOTHERBOARD- B560 Motherboard Gigabyte

CASE- NZXT H510

SSD- Blue SN550 NVMe 1TB

CPU COOLING- NZXT Kraken 120

FANS- GIM KB-24 RGB Fans

PSU- EVGA 750 Bronze CPU- 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-11400FGPU- MSI 1660 TiRAM- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 3200MHzMOTHERBOARD- B560 Motherboard GigabyteCASE- NZXT H510SSD- Blue SN550 NVMe 1TBCPU COOLING- NZXT Kraken 120FANS- GIM KB-24 RGB FansPSU- EVGA 750 Bronze https://t.co/lWjC82B2aU

The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z is a DDR4 RAM kit designed to offer high performance and great value. It is ideal for gaming, multimedia, and other intensive applications.

The memory modules are constructed using a heat spreader made of aluminum to dissipate heat quickly, allowing the RAM to operate at its full potential.

The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z also has an XMP 2.0 profile that allows for easy overclocking and improved performance. It is compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms.

The series is available at a variety of speeds, ranging from 2400MHz up to 4000MHz. The modules are available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacities. These modules also come with a lifetime warranty, ensuring your system remains stable and reliable for years to come.

The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z can be obtained from here.

4) Patriot Viper Steel

RGRDrangon @RGRDrangon

-AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (w/ Stock Cooler)

-MSI B550 AM4 Carbon Gaming WiFi ATX

-Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 Memory (2x8GB) 3600MHz

-Non-Modular 80+ Br. 750w PSU

-WD Black 500GB M.2 NVMe

-2 x 7200RPM HDDs = +1.5TB

-MSI Nvidia GTX 1050Ti 4GB OC

-Cougar Mesh-G Air Mid-ATX

#Custom #PC Specs:-AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (w/ Stock Cooler)-MSI B550 AM4 Carbon Gaming WiFi ATX-Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 Memory (2x8GB) 3600MHz-Non-Modular 80+ Br. 750w PSU-WD Black 500GB M.2 NVMe-2 x 7200RPM HDDs = +1.5TB-MSI Nvidia GTX 1050Ti 4GB OC-Cougar Mesh-G Air Mid-ATX Specs:-AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (w/ Stock Cooler)-MSI B550 AM4 Carbon Gaming WiFi ATX-Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 Memory (2x8GB) 3600MHz-Non-Modular 80+ Br. 750w PSU-WD Black 500GB M.2 NVMe-2 x 7200RPM HDDs = +1.5TB-MSI Nvidia GTX 1050Ti 4GB OC-Cougar Mesh-G Air Mid-ATX#Custom #PC https://t.co/u7qrAQFR03

The Patriot Viper Steel is a performance-oriented memory module designed for gamers and enthusiasts. It is available at speeds of up to 3600 MHz and has capacities of up to 32 GB, providing plenty of performance for gaming and other demanding applications.

The DDR4 RAM is built using high-quality components and aluminum heat spreaders for improved cooling performance. It also includes an XMP 2.0 profile for easy overclocking, allowing users to take advantage of its performance potential.

The Patriot Viper Steel is designed for reliability, with a lifetime warranty backing it up. It is compatible with both AMD and Intel chipsets.

The Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 RAM can be acquired from here.

5) Kingston Fury Renegade

The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is a cutting-edge memory solution that offers superior performance and reliability for gamers, content creators, and high-end system builders. This memory is designed for the ultimate gaming experience, with low latency and extreme speed for lightning-fast responsiveness.

With a sleek black finish and a unique heat spreader design, the Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 looks as good as it performs.

The Kingston FURY Renegade features a wide range of memory solutions to suit any budget. This memory is available at speeds of up to 3600 MHz, with capacities ranging up to 32 GB. It also features Intel XMP 2.0 support for easy overclocking and optimized performance. The RAM is also compatible with AMD Ryzen chipsets.

The Kingston FURY Renegade can be purchased here.

Poll : 0 votes