5 most popular DDR4 RAMs in 2022

RAM is an essential component of any PC as it ensures the system runs smoothly. DDR4 RAM is currently the most common variant of memory used in computers. It has been compatible with and supported by most motherboards since 2014.
Due to the announcement of the latest standard of DDR5 RAMs, DDR4 RAMs are now on the market at very affordable rates.
DDR4 RAMs can provide massive frequencies at low power consumption. They also have the potential to be overclocked to very high frequencies.
Since there are many DDR4 RAMs on the market, this article lists five of the most popular ones in 2022.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
The G.SKILL Trident Z, Patriot Viper Steel, and 3 other popular DDR4 RAMs of 2022
1) Corsair Vengeance LPX
The Corsair Vengeance LPX series is a line of high-performance memory modules designed for PC enthusiasts. It is designed with overclockers, gamers, and system builders in mind. The modules are built with a combination of high-quality components to deliver better performance and stability.
The LPX series has a low profile height, which makes it optimized for most small-form-factor builds. It is available in frequencies ranging from 2133 MHz to 4000 MHz. Additionally, it comes with an aluminum heat spreader to keep the RAM cool and prevent throttling.
2) G.SKILL Trident Z
The G.SKILL Trident Z is a series of computer memory modules designed for gamers, overclockers, and professionals. The memory modules are designed with a focus on reliability, performance, and style.
The Trident Z is made with top-grade Samsung integration for superior signal transfer and greater stability. The modules are also designed with a low-profile heat spreader to maximize compatibility with high-end CPU coolers.
The series also features XMP 2.0 support, allowing users to easily overclock their memory settings for maximum performance.
3) TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z
The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z is a DDR4 RAM kit designed to offer high performance and great value. It is ideal for gaming, multimedia, and other intensive applications.
The memory modules are constructed using a heat spreader made of aluminum to dissipate heat quickly, allowing the RAM to operate at its full potential.
The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z also has an XMP 2.0 profile that allows for easy overclocking and improved performance. It is compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms.
The series is available at a variety of speeds, ranging from 2400MHz up to 4000MHz. The modules are available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacities. These modules also come with a lifetime warranty, ensuring your system remains stable and reliable for years to come.
4) Patriot Viper Steel
The Patriot Viper Steel is a performance-oriented memory module designed for gamers and enthusiasts. It is available at speeds of up to 3600 MHz and has capacities of up to 32 GB, providing plenty of performance for gaming and other demanding applications.
The DDR4 RAM is built using high-quality components and aluminum heat spreaders for improved cooling performance. It also includes an XMP 2.0 profile for easy overclocking, allowing users to take advantage of its performance potential.
The Patriot Viper Steel is designed for reliability, with a lifetime warranty backing it up. It is compatible with both AMD and Intel chipsets.
5) Kingston Fury Renegade
The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is a cutting-edge memory solution that offers superior performance and reliability for gamers, content creators, and high-end system builders. This memory is designed for the ultimate gaming experience, with low latency and extreme speed for lightning-fast responsiveness.
With a sleek black finish and a unique heat spreader design, the Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 looks as good as it performs.
The Kingston FURY Renegade features a wide range of memory solutions to suit any budget. This memory is available at speeds of up to 3600 MHz, with capacities ranging up to 32 GB. It also features Intel XMP 2.0 support for easy overclocking and optimized performance. The RAM is also compatible with AMD Ryzen chipsets.
