GSkill's new DDR5 RAM features unbelievable speed of 8000 MT/s: Kit priced at over $500

G.Skill is redefining possibilities with its newly launched DDR5 RAM. These new additions are a part of the Trident Z5 RGB lineup and are rated at a ridiculous 8000 MT/s for a hefty price tag of $529.99.

The newly launched DDR5 memory sticks are being offered as the manufacturer's flagship product, and come with massive overclocking potential and ample RGB lighting for that additional performance when building a gaming PC.

There are a handful of DDR5-8000 memory sticks to choose from. A few weeks ago, TeamGroup demonstrated exceptional XMP results with the DELTA RGB sticks. Previously, the computer hardware company had announced the DDR5-7800 for new Intel processors.

In a release note, G.Skill has defined these memory modules as "the pinnacle of DDR5 performance on current generation platforms."

More information on the ultra-high performance Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM modules from G.Skill

The newly launched memory modules from G.Skill are rated at 8000 MT/s. This is a significant 66% step up from the 4800 MHz native JEDEC frequency of the DDR5 RAM.

The memory modules pack tight timings of CL 38-48-48-128 tCR2. They have a voltage rating of 1.45 V and come in a kit of two 16 GB memory sticks, making for a total of 32 GB of RAM.

G.Skill has optimized these DDR5 memory modules for the latest 13th gen Raptor Lake desktop processors from Intel, and they are best suited for the latest Z790 motherboards.

The G.Skill DDR5 8000 MT/s memory modules in action on a Z790 motherboard with the Intel Core i9 13900K chip (Image via G.Skill)

In their performance demo, the manufacturer validated the RAM modules on the ROG Maximus Z790 APEX motherboard from ASUS while running the Intel Core i9 13900K processor.

In the past, overclockers have pushed DDR 5 memory sticks to over 10,000 MT/s, while in laboratory conditions, they have touched over 12,000 MT/s.

The new DDR5 RAM modules from G.Skill bring a higher level of performance to the consumer market and push the boundaries of the new memory standards. Considering their efficacy, it won't come as a surprise if Overclockers break the previously set records with the new Trident Z5RGB 8000 MT/s kit.

G.Skill has integrated Intel XMP 3.0 one-click memory overclocking profile support with these DDR5 RAM modules. Unless users turn on the eXtreme Memory Profile from the motherboard's BIOS settings, the memory stick will run at the stock JEDEC standard of 4800 MT/s.

They have been purely designed for enthusiasts and overclockers. An average gamer will barely notice any significant difference in performance to justify the $530 price tag. For gamers, just one of these DDR5 memory sticks should be more than enough.

The G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 CL38 flagship RAM kit is expected to be available worldwide this December and will come in black and silver colorways.

