5 best iPhone apps for Dynamic Island 

When users buy or consider buying the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the first thing to catch their eye is Dynamic Island. It's a mixture of hardware and software, with some prominent uses, that just puts Apple above other smartphone manufacturers. You can interact with it and utilize some apps and services that can be shown in this new form of UI.

Apple essentially took the true-depth camera system from the iPhone 13 Pro's notch, reduced its footprint by about 30%, and transformed it into this pill-shaped black part, an "island" that floats near the top of your display. It's currently available on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and will soon be included in every model of the upcoming iPhone 15.

But rather than just hiding the sensors and camera, Apple transformed it into a fully dynamic part of the iPhone's user experience. Now you'll see all sorts of things happening around the Dynamic Island. Facets like a call status, your AirPods connecting, AirDrop status, and much more, and a lot of efficient apps utilize this aspect.

Hit The Island, Sports Alerts, and three more of the best iPhone apps for Dynamic Island

1) Hit The Island

Hit The Island is an excellent game to pass the time. Essentially, it's a Pong game that uses the actual hardware element of Dynamic Island.

You just need to aim the ball and hit that island at the top, and it will tell you the scores along the bottom left. Furthermore, it has been upgraded in a positive way since its release. Now there are power-ups, different modes, and other bonuses. The haptics and gameplay are fantastic. On top of that, it's completely free.

2) Sports Alerts

If you care about sports, downloading Sports Alerts is a must. As the name suggests, it allows you to follow teams and games and have them update second by second in Dynamic Island. Subsequently, you can see your favorite teams compete with each other, see who's up, and even tap and hold for more information about what exactly is happening in the game.

However, if you are into football (soccer), there's an app called FotMob that encapsulates the full potential and efficiency of the island. It specifically focuses on football and has a great user interface.

3) Lock Launcher

Lock Launcher is a free app that offers custom home screen widgets you can utilize through Dynamic Island. Customizations include adding the clock, CPU usage, frame rate (FPS), battery percentage, and much more. You can even select WiFi, Settings, or other toggles up here.

Once you've configured your preferred widgets, you can go back to the home screen and see the selected information, regardless of your actions on the phone. Additionally, you get access to even more when you tap and hold on the island.

4) SmartGym

Smart Gym is mainly a paid app, but it gives you a couple of workouts for free, which is enough to see how excellently it works with Dynamic Island. Essentially, as you go through sets, repetitions, and exercises in this app, it will give you a countdown and show your rest period.

Furthermore, it will display what you're supposed to do as a graphic when you tap and hold on. It is a beneficial tool, especially if you're unfamiliar with working out.

5) Flighty

Flighty is not only one of the best flight-tracking apps, its integration with Dynamic Island is also quite impressive. It shows you the time of departure, the time between your plane, taxiing, and going to the gate, and even the gate you must reach.

Upon tapping and holding on the Dynamic Island, you get more information about it. This can save a lot of time by just being able to see the information constantly instead of going back to the app.

Unfortunately, you have to pay to get this feature on Dynamic Island.

