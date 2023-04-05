5 best mobile sports games to play in April 2023

In recent times, sports games are one of the most popular genres for mobile gamers. Unfortunately, finding the right mobile sports games that you're bound to enjoy playing can be a difficult task. If you're interested in learning about the best sports games for mobile phones in April 2023, here's a reliable list that will help you with your search.

This list tries to cover all the different types of mobile sports games that are currently available in the market. In addition to engaging and intense football titles, you can even try out some of the more relaxed options involving table tennis or pool. Here are some of the best mobile sports games for you to play in April 2023.

Football Manager 2023 and four other best mobile sports games to play in April 2023

1) Football Manager 2023

This popular title was made available to the gaming community for the very first time back in 2006. Since then, its highly entertaining football management experience has kept the playerbase hooked onto the game. In 2023, Football Manager has returned with plenty of new aspects and features added.

Unlike other football titles that are available on both PC and mobile devices, Football Manager 2023 is a simulation-based game where players have to manage a professional football team. In this business sim-based game, players need to build their team from scratch by buying and selling players. As the manager of a team, they need to select the right tactics and gameplay method for their team before competing against other squads in domestic or continental championships.

2) 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool is possibly the most popular pool game that's available on handheld devices across all platforms. Officially launched back in 2014, this mobile-based, billiards-themed title lets players compete against CPU or real-life opponents from around the globe.

As such, 8 Ball Pool has a leaderboard system that will determine your gameplay difficulty level based on your position on this leaderboard. You must manipulate cues to position and adjust shot strength with the features that are available in the game. You can compete in both one-on-one as well as online tournaments. Obtain more Coins by winning matches and then using them to get better cues and other useful in-game items as you slowly rise through the ranks.

3) Table Tennis Touch

The real-life sport of table tennis is a fairly popular indoor game. Launched in 2014, the Table Tennis Touch mobile sports game offers a similarly entertaining gaming experience on your mobile phone.

In Table Tennis Touch, players must control a floating paddle to hit the ball back towards the opponent’s side of the table. Generally, most sports games in mobile devices don't offer any PvP (player vs. player) options. However, with different modes like Skittles and Half Tables available in Table Tennis Touch, it's certainly an interesting sports video game for handheld devices.

4) Retro Bowl

As such, there aren't many amazing mobile titles that are based on the sport of American football. If you're a fan of the sport as well as old-school 8-bit graphics, this mobile sports game will definitely keep you entertained. Apart from those qualities, Retro Bowl offers amazing team management and strategic gameplay for players to enjoy.

Furthermore, Retro Bowl is completely free with a credit system to play. Players get to upgrade various features such as training facilities and stadiums. Yet another in-app purchase helps players get unlimited gameplay. Although it's a single-player title, it's still one of the best mobile sports games currently available for handheld devices.

5) Virtua Tennis Challenge

Sega's Virtua Tennis Challenge is a realistic tennis title that's greatly enjoyed by fans of the real-life sport as well as the video game genre. Launched for the very first time in 2012, this mobile sports game was an instant hit. A few years later, it was re-launched in 2017.

Japanese giant Sega has consistently delivered some of the best tennis video games for mobile devices over the years. Although the Virtua Tennis Challenge supports touch controls, playing with an actual controller will help you get the most out of the game.

While there are some in-app ads in the free version, players can easily get rid of them with a minor purchase. This amazing tennis game with numerous modes and the option to play both singles and doubles is everything that fans of mobile sports games are looking for.

