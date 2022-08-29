eFootball 2023 Dream Team guide: 5 tips to help you win more matches

eFootball 2023 has brought significant changes to the game in the form of a seasonal update, and fans have been eager to try it out. The core mode of Konami's football simulator is the Dream Team mode, which can be considered the equivalent of FIFA 22's Ultimate Team.

Since the title hasn't received a data reset, it can seem quite daunting for a beginner.

Players will be delighted to know that eFootball 2023 Dream Team rewards are far better this time. There's a dedicated campaign to celebrate the game's launch, but aside from that, users will have plenty of options to earn rewards.

However, it takes lots more than a good team to win, and the process is not rocket science. Gamers can follow these steps to build better teams and utilize the resources better.

Five easy ways for eFootball 2023 users to win more in Dream Team mode

5) Do all events

Aside from the starting tour, both PvE and PvP events are active in eFootball 2023 at the time of writing. Unless Konami changes, this will likely be a regular occurrence every week.

Unlike the previous version, the rewards this time around are far better. Users can obtain eFootball coins by completing the PvP event, which isn't very difficult. These premium currencies can be used to get great players to improve someone's Dream Team.

Every event also hands out a lot of GPs, which will be very important in the game. Unlike FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, the base footballers can be obtained directly from the shop. Gamers can acquire the athletes they want in exchange for these GPs, which is a better system.

4) Use AI-controlled matches

There can sometimes be too much activity in the game, which can be hectic to complete for some. Fortunately, all matches against the AI can be allowed to be played on their own.

It's a straightforward task, and AI's potential points and rewards control the team similarly. The process is relatively simple as all a player will need to do is go to their match settings before it starts.

They can set the AI difficulty levels in the settings and choose who will control their team. Once the match starts, users won't have to do anything as the match will proceed independently.

Based on gamer experience, the AI is relatively trustworthy and does its job on most occasions.

3) Focus on younger players

Getting the featured cards will always appear lucrative in eFootball 2023, especially with some stunning cards released in the opening week. However, they cost real money and are available in limited supply at best. Users must have a solid squad of 11, which has to come via the base card.

While buying star footballers in eFootball 2023 will be more appealing, there's a strong rationale for buying wonder kids and prodigies. For one, these cards are cheaper and easier to acquire.

Leveling them up will require resources, but there is plenty to have at the moment, given the start of a new season. In the long run, acquiring these cards makes far more sense as they level up much more and offer greater customization in terms of playstyle and attributes.

2) Ensure familiarity

Having a great manager and squad of footballers is half the task in eFootball 2023, as they might not play well. If their familiarity with a selected playstyle isn't high, they will perform poorly on the pitch.

Using cards with lesser overall but significantly greater familiarity will be extremely helpful. Cards of younger footballers offer many level progression points, allowing gamers to make a card suitable for more than one style of play.

Another significant advantage is ensuring the team's familiarity with the playstyle is above 95. This is simply because the overall attributes of each athlete get a boost based on how high the familiarity is.

Each card can get up to a +3 upgrade, making a genuine difference between a win and a loss. Moreover, the boost applies to any and every card as long as it fulfills the rules for the boost.

1) Accept losses

Dream Team in eFootball 2023 is primarily a PvP mode, as the main aim is to make the best squad possible. While there are tours where AI controls the opponent, the league and other online modes are more exciting.

Irrespective of how good someone and their squad is, they can lose a game. There have been accusations of the script being active in the game. Aside from that, there's also an element of luck, which is common with any video game.

No matter how well gamers usually do in eFootball 2023, losses will be part and parcel of the journey. The idea is to accept them and find the probable causes for them.

This will allow users to improve and discover where their squad lacks. It makes the wins feel even more special, as infuriating as the losses are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

