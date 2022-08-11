FIFA 23: Why Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't be the highest rated player in the game

It is only a matter of time before the highly anticipated FIFA 23 is released, and the general hype around the reveal of player ratings is steadily escalating. With just over a month to go, the franchise's loyal fans are speculating about who the highest rated player in the game will be.

It is well known that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous athletes in the world. In fact, his name is synonymous with the sport of football itself. As one of the greatest players of all time, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the highest rated player in FIFA on several occasions.

Furthermore, Ronaldo's perceived rivalry with Lionel Messi has elevated both these athletes to unprecedented levels. Together, they have dominated the world of football for the last decade. Naturally, this rivalry has translated into the digital world of FIFA as well, with Messi and Ronaldo competing for the top spot since FIFA 07.

However, FIFA 23 might be the first title in years that doesn't feature either of them as the highest rated player in the game.

Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo might not be in contention for the highest rating in FIFA 23

Ronaldo's move back to Manchester United last season was one of the most wholesome and interesting stories in the world of football. After twelve years of success at the individual and team level, the Portuguese icon returned to the very same club that gave him his big break.

However, CR7's first season back with the Red Devils wasn't exactly what he would have hoped for.

1) Manchester United had one of their worst seasons in recent history

Cristiano Ronaldo's return and Ralf Rangnick's appointment as head coach failed to deliver the results that Manchester United fans would've wanted. Despite Ronaldo being one of the top scorers in the league and winning the club's Player of the Year award, the team struggled in both domestic and European competitions.

Furthermore, Manchester United's 2021/22 season broke records for all the wrong reasons. They conceded more goals than they ever have in a single league campaign and registered the lowest number of points since David Moyes' nightmarish stint in 2013.

The club have also failed to secure a slot at the Champions League for the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Many believe that United have hit an all-time low, and with the team in such dire straits, it is unlikely that EA Sports will be generous with their player ratings in FIFA 23.

2) The Portuguese marksman is in the twilight years of his career

At 37 years old, it is not hard to imagine why Ronaldo's performances have suffered over the years. His playstyle is extremely physical and relies heavily on his athleticism, and despite him taking extreme care of his health and physique, Father Time waits for no man.

Over the years, Ronaldo has shifted from the wings to a more central position to be more efficient with his energy. However, he has been far less consistent than he was in his prime during his years at Real Madrid.

His diminishing form has also been evident in his FIFA ratings, as he has been steadily downgraded every year since FIFA 20. With a rating of 91 in FIFA 22, it will come as no surprise if Ronaldo drops out of the top five in FIFA 23.

3) The youngsters of world football have stolen the spotlight

With Kylian Mbappe featured as the cover star for FIFA 23, the focus of the football world clearly seems to have shifted to a new generation of talent. Players like Mbappe, Vinícius, and Erling Haaland have proven that, despite their inexperience, they possess the raw skills and talent to challenge Messi and Ronaldo for their crown.

The two GOATs of world football have shared the spotlight for more than a decade, inspiring hundreds of younger players to lace up their boots and compete professionally. However, it might finally be time to pass the torch on to the next generation of superstars.

