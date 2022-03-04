5 major problems Manchester United need to address this summer

Despite the 2021-22 season approaching its business end, Manchester United find themselves at a crossroads at the moment. While the Red Devils are still alive in the Champions League and will continue to fight in the Premier League's brutal top-four race, planning for next season is already underway.

Considering the lofty expectations at the start of the season, it is safe to say that the current campaign can already be written off as a failure of sorts. With yet another managerial appointment looming, Manchester United have a huge summer ahead of them.

Manchester United have a lot on their plate ahead of a vital summer

With the mid-season exit of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a lot has already changed at Old Trafford. Despite the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new football director, there is a sense that it is only the beginning as far as change is concerned.

There is no doubt that Manchester United's squad needs a revamp and many familiar faces are expected to walk out the door at the end of the season. On that note, here's a look at five major problems the Red Devils have to deal with come the end of the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Appoint a new permanent manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho (R) could not succeed at Old Trafford.

The most pressing issue at the club is the appointment of their next permanent manager. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after nearly 27 years at Old Trafford, United have employed four different coaches in full-time roles. None of them have lasted even three years.

With Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp all battling it out in the Premier League, there is enormous pressure on United to find the right man. Will it be Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag? Only time will tell, but more importantly, any new signings and exits will also have to wait until a new head coach is decided upon.

#4 Sort out the team's midfield woes

Despite the presence of Paul Pogba (R) and Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils' midfield appears thin.

Most of the scrutiny in recent months has been on Manchester United's leaky defense and misfiring forwards. However, there is an argument to be made that the squad's real problem lies in midfield.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, and Nemanja Matic all face uncertain futures at the club. It would not be a surprise to see them all depart Old Trafford come the end of the season.

The likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, despite their industry, cannot hold their own against the all-action midfield set-ups of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. There is also the long-standing lack of a defensive midfielder, and the consistent isolation of Bruno Fernandes.

If the club are to challenge for trophies next season, they will most likely require a completely new set of midfielders.

#3 Should the Red Devils break the bank for Paul Pogba?

What does the summer hold for Paul Pogba?

A few months ago, Paul Pogba's exit from Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 campaign seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, since his return a few weeks ago, after nearly three months out, the Frenchman has quietly been one of United's best players. It is no secret that the Red Devils' major problem lies in midfield and, on his day, Pogba is the team's most creative force.

The prospect of losing the Frenchman on a free transfer for a second time is also unappealing, especially since he is the club's record signing (£94million was paid to Juventus in 2016). Recent reports have claimed Pogba is open to moving to another Premier League club. Losing him for free to a direct rival would be a nightmare for Manchester United.

The club have reportedly offered Pogba a new deal in the range of £500,000 a week, which would make him their highest-paid player, along with Cristiano Ronaldo. Such a move would also break the club's current wage structure, as no other player apart from David de Gea makes more than £350,000 per week.

For all his talent and ability, Pogba has not given the club reason to believe that he is worth such an exorbitant sum.

#2 David de Gea or Dean Henderson?

Dean Henderson (L) and David de Gea (R) in training for Manchester United.

David de Gea has undoubtedly been Manchester United's best player this season. The Spaniard is, in all likelihood, set to pick up a record-extending fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

After a dip in form last season, De Gea looks to be back to his best. Nonetheless, there remain question marks about the shot-stopper's distribution, composure on the ball and ability to pass out from the back. At 31, the Spaniard isn't getting any younger, although the longevity of the goalkeepers is already well-known.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dean Henderson is reportedly running out of patience with the club. The talented keeper was touted as England's future No. 1 a couple of seasons ago and is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford in search of first-team football.

Manchester United will soon have to make an extremely difficult decision. Will they stick with one of the greatest keepers in their history, even if it means letting go of a potential star who has his best years ahead of him?

#1 The Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum

Will Manchester United choose to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Eyebrows were raised when Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer. The stats suggest the Portuguese superstar has answered his critics with 15 goals in 31 games across competitions.

But a closer look at the numbers reveals that 14 of those goals came in his first 20 games. Ronaldo's form has dropped alarmingly over the last two months, with just one goal in his last 10 appearances for the club. More importantly, it is becoming obvious that Ronaldo is increasingly limited in terms of movement, pace and ability on the ball.

With Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood out of the equation, the Red Devils' other options up front are Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani. The Englishman is woefully out of form while the Uruguayan striker has reportedly decided to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

It is alarming that Manchester United, who seemed to have a free-flowing and high-scoring attack last season, are suddenly lacking real options. Which brings us to the most important question: should the club gamble on Ronaldo rediscovering his form or try to invest his enormous wages elsewhere?

The Portuguese star remains their highest-paid player, taking home just over £500,000 per week. But at 37, the harsh reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo does not have much time left at the very highest level. Yes, he scores goals, but does he really make the Red Devils better? If United do decide to move him on, it will be difficult to see them receiving anything more than the £13.5million they shelled out for the forward last summer.

