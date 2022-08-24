5 changes eFootball 2023 needs to become a better game

eFootball 2023 will launch on August 25 across all platforms, and it will be the start of new hope for developers Konami. Who can forget the dumpster fire that eFootball 2022 was, thus throwing a significant challenge for Konami and everyone associated with it?

eFootball 2023 will be a fresh shot at redemption for the beleaguered developers for whom nothing has gone as per plans. It took over six months to fix what many consider the worst entrant of the series last year.

Despite all the improvements, eFootball 2022 is a barebones of a game, and many have routinely criticized Konami for its poor judgment.

However, there's scope for improvement and a fresh start, and Konami will know that. While there are many areas to improve, these five options should be starters. Not only are these five areas fundamental to the game, but they have also been the most prominent spot of criticism.

Five crucial areas eFootball 2023 will look to improve on over last year's game

5) Graphics

It's no longer the 2000s, where graphics don't matter much with gamers. Things have significantly evolved as far as the hardware and software industry is concerned.

What's considered optional once becomes the minimum for a video game. Konami will have to ensure that the past edition's events aren't repeated in eFootball 2023.

When last year's game launched, graphics were one of the most disappointing elements overall. Even famous footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi barely looked recognizable.

The ragdoll physics and player faces were all over the place, though much of it has improved since. Yet, Konami will want to avoid this issue next time and show that they have learned from their mistakes.

4) Events and rewards

Even after the game's relaunch in April 2022, eFootball 2022 never had enough to keep the players engaged. While certain events kept players busy, they quickly became repetitive.

To make matters worse, the rewards felt sub-optimal and not worth the players' time.

If eFootball 2023 wants to compete with FIFA 23, it will have to bring something along the scale of Ultimate Team. In simpler terms, it will require more events, and the rewards will also need to be better.

3) Introduction of career mode

Konami had promised that users would be able to enjoy some sort of managerial mode upon purchasing the 2022 edition separately. That never happened, and it became one of the most significant issues with the title.

Not everyone wants to play the online mode, but more importantly, it misses the essence of building a club from scratch. A career mode needs to be introduced with the launch of eFootball 2023.

While making it a DLC will be acceptable, Konami needs to ensure the mode will be feature-rich. Keeping an offline mode for the sake of it won't make much sense as the same problems will begin.

An efficient career mode, even as a DLC, will significantly help Konami win over players.

2) More game modes

The career mode shouldn't be the only new thing that should be added to eFootball 2023. In the existing game, there are minimal options to choose from for users.

Barring the Dream Team mode, the Authentic Team option is nothing but elaborate friendly against AI-controlled sides. As for the Dream Team mode, its points of criticism are already mentioned above.

A more significant number of game modes will help Konami and eFootball 2023 in several ways. To begin with, it could keep gamers engaged, which has always been a significant issue. It will also allow the developers to churn out new content additions at their own pace rather than being forced by fan demands.

There's never been any harm when players get to do more things in a game, and it won't be any different in eFootball 2023.

1) Avoid repeating same mistakes

When it comes to mistakes, Konami made tons of them with last year's release. All hell broke loose with the release as users quickly discovered the sub-par quality of the title.

It lacked in every way imaginable, and things have gone downhill. Most people believe Konami tried doing too many things and shot themselves in the foot.

The developer's hardest task will be balancing ambition with reality once they release eFootball 2023. Disappointed fans will ask for even more this time, hoping to get better results.

Whether Konami will be able to deliver will be a different thing altogether. A repeat of last year's debacle could kill the series for good.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer