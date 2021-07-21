Top 5 features that will make PES (eFootball) the more sought-after game than FIFA 22

Since the first release of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), the game has been a long-time contender of Electronic Art’s long-running football title, FIFA.

While both games have their own set of features, some unique ones set them apart. When it comes to a football game, in most cases, FIFA is the name that pops up into a player’s mind. But since the release of PES 2017, the sporting title by Konami has risen to compete neck-to-neck with FIFA.

Today, Konami suddenly shocked the whole industry and the football fans throughout the world by renaming their long-running title and making it free-to-play.

With this news, the game has found new grounds in the monarchy of FIFA and will hopefully topple the behemoth that is the FIFA franchise. This article will discuss the top five features that are either unique to PES or executed better than FIFA.

Things PES does better than FIFA

5) Knuckle Shot in the practice arena

While the practice arena exists in both FIFA and PES, there is one small feature that PES way better handles. The feature in the argument being “Knuckle Shot.” If a player tries to hit a knuckle shot in both games, they can easily distinguish the difference as both the feel and drop of the football looks better in PES.

4) Stadium customization

As stadiums are fixed when it comes to choosing one’s arena of battle, the small customization window delivered by PES comes as a breeze of fresh air. While choosing basic stadiums in FIFA is available, PES doubles it up by letting the player have the control of choosing how the whole stadium may look.

Stadium customization options

In this customization window, the player can change the turf pattern, sideline color, seat colors, and more.

3) Stadium Banner customization

Another feature that PES has is allowing the player to customize which stadium banners to be displayed by the crowd.

Banner options in PES

They are given a total of four options to give input on what they wish to read on the sidelines while playing the game.

The custom banner in PES (Image via 2SANDER7 YouTube channel)

2) Camera angle customization

The camera angle is a subjective matter when it comes to these titles. It totally depends on the player which camera angle they wish to play with. While FIFA gives them many options, PES trumps them by adding many more customization options over it.

The camera options in PES

The player is allowed to change the zoom, height, as well as angle of the camera. As for the camera type, there is also an option to play the matches from the camera perspective of the crowd as well.

1) Goal Celebration

Goal celebration is one of the most iconic features of all football titles. Both FIFA and PES have done enough to justify their own features. But when it comes to PES, the game allows the players to celebrate in a much bigger fashion than FIFA. Some of the celebrations in FIFA are exclusive to one of the players only. But otherwise, the remaining players are to be satisfied with normal generic celebrations.

In PES, players can use exclusive celebrations with any player they want. For example, the Griezmann confetti celebration can be used by any player in the game.

Griezmann confetti celebration

Other than that, there also exists more crowd interactions when it comes to celebrations in PES.

Neymar shirtless celebration

Messi celebrating with the fans

While in some aspects, PES really did trump over FIFA, there are features that FIFA has done better than PES. In reality, there is no actual comparison that can be drawn depending on the different features of the titles.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen