PES 2022 might be going full Free-To-Play later this year

Recent statements from VGC's Andy Robinson on the latest VGC Off The Record podcast brought up rumors that Konami might be planning to make PES 2022 fully free-to-play.

On the podcast, while speaking about Konami Andy said,

"Konami are flickering to life and there's also gonna be new stuff with PES this year I hear. They are gonna go properly free-to-play and really change it up this year."

He further mentioned the network test for PES 2022 that Konami randomly released last week titled New Football Game, was to examine the upcoming free-to-play mode in the game.

And as rumors are already making the rounds on social media, PES fans have started praising the idea of a yearly free-to-play service.

Even though making Pro Evolution Soccer free to play might sound mouth-watering for fans, it will be hard for Konami to implement it in a true sense since PES doesn't have the same licensing rights as FIFA.

However, PES has already been making prominent moves since last year by not only offering a free LITE version of the game but also providing periodic content updates in place of a yearly full version.

Making the game free-to-play would mark a giant leap for the e-football franchise.

Efootball PES 2002 F̶r̶e̶e̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶p̶l̶a̶y̶ Pay to Win. — Dano Funk (@Dano_Funk) July 3, 2021

FIFA has been on top of the premium e-football market ever since the game was released in 1994. This could be a good opportunity for KONAMI to pull in a good part of the football game community.

The re-structured PES 2022 is bound to propel their current number of active players to unprecedented levels.

However, a lot of things are still in a mere state of speculation. Further updates on PES 2022 will be available soon as it is only a few weeks away from its official reveal in Fall 2021.

