Ronaldinho beats Sergio Ramos in FIFA 21 El Clasico match on Twitch

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho Gaucho and departing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos went head-to-head in FIFA 21 in the Gamers Without Borders' International Charity Esports Festival.

The two legends garnered huge hype for the fixture by sharing witty social media banter over the past two days. Ronaldinho initiated the exchange on Friday by tagging Ramos in a photograph where Barcelona were about to defeat Real Madrid in an iconic 2007 clash.

I do… but this one a few months later was way better @10Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/RQ8ft4Kn4X — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 18, 2021

But Ramos didn't let the post pass as he responded to the tweet with a picture of himself celebrating 2007's La Liga with his team in the Spanish capital. Later, fans got involved as well and the battle between keyboard warriors continued till D-Day.

The fixture was an absolute delight for El Clasico fanatics and the Brazilian star proved himself to be too good for the Spanish defender in the digital version. The two-legged FIFA 21 tie ended at an aggregate score of 3-0 for Ronaldinho. Although Ramos had a brilliant start and was dominant throughout the first game, he failed to capitalize at the end.

Ronaldinho beat Ramos 3-0 in GWB FIFA 21 El Clasico friendly and the prize money will be heading to charity

The FIFA 21 El Clasico tie between Ronaldinho Gaucho and Sergio Ramos was played over two legs. Ramos, with IGN "CHURUCAMAS," took over Real Madrid's base team while Ronaldinho, was on the controller, with IGN "Ronaldinho_Gwb," put up Barcelona's base team in action. The matches were telecast live on Gamers Without Borders' official Twitch channel.

Game 1

Ramos made a promising start to the first game and had a few brilliant scoring chances in quick succession. In the 19th minute, Benzema's goal was ruled out for offside but Real Madrid kept on pressing Barca, till the first half came to an end.

Ronaldinho slowly started displaying his trademark "Jogo Bonito" style of football in the second half by keeping possession and constant pressure. It paid off in the final moments of the game when Courtois couldn't judge Messi's powerful shot. It resulted in an own goal by the Madrid goalkeeper in the 89th minute, making the scoreline 1-0 for Ronaldinho's Barcelona.

Game 2

Game 2 was thoroughly dominated by Ronaldinho from the very first minute. The first goal for Barca came in the 39th minute through Lenglet from a selfless assist by Greizmann. Lionel Messi finished off the game with a thunderous strike in the 86th minute, making the score 2-0.

Barcelona was declared the winner of the friendly FIFA 21 tie.

The $50k prize money will be donated for COVID-19 vaccination programs in the world’s vulnerable nations

The winner's $30k for Ronaldinho and runners-up $20k for Ramos will be heading straight to multiple humanitarian organizations like UNICEF, Gavi, and Direct Relief, leading COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in the vulnerable parts of the globe.

The charity exhibition FIFA 21 matches between the two veteran football superstars were part of Gamers Without Borders’ Elite Series weekend, a brilliant initiative created by the Saudi Esports Federation.

