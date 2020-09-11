10 Highest rated players on EA Sports FIFA 21

With less than a month to go for the latest edition annual franchise FIFA to drop, EA Sports have given the game's faithful a glimpse at their Top 100 players of the game along with several other details. FIFA 21 is a follow up to last year's edition, FIFA 20, which had Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi (94) and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (93) as the two highest-rated base cards in the game.

In this year's edition of the popular franchise, there have been a handful of upgrades, downgrades, and other changes that have been met with mixed reception.

New Season

New Ratings 📈👉 https://t.co/ZBZK7fgfs5

Football is back.



Join the conversation #FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/e4XQirPKI8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 10, 2020

While players such as Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho got a massive boost from 84 to 87, others, such as Thiago Alcantara — fresh off his treble season with Bayern Munich — received an astonishing two-point downgrade from 87 to 85.

The debate about which players should be rated higher or lower than their official ratings is one that is likely to carry on for the foreseeable future. However, here, we take a look at the ten highest-rated players in FIFA 21 as confirmed by EA Sports.

#10 Sadio Mane | Liverpool | Rating: 90

Liverpool star Sadio Mane makes it to FIFA 21's top 10 players

FIFA 20 Rating: 88

Kicking off this list is Liverpool ace Sadio Mane, who is part of three Liverpool players who make this list. The Senegalese forward was one of the best players in the Premier League last year and played a vital role in Liverpool's historic title win. Mane registered 18 goals and seven assists in the league last year for Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds.

Advertisement

Apart from being one of the most devastating inside forwards in the world, Mane has also been one of the FIFA community's favourite cards over the course of FIFA 20. The 28-year-old was a heavily used card in last year's edition of the game due to his sublime pace and shooting, along with excellent stamina and the combination of 4-star skill moves and weak foot.

Image courtesy: @EASportsFIFA

Mane retains all the abovementioned attributes in that made him a lethal card on previous editions in the upcoming game. With a well-deserved two-point upgrade, Mane is the tenth-highest rated player on FIFA 21. His pace rating of 94 (95 acceleration, 93 sprint speed) makes him one of the quickest players in the game.

#9 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | Rating: 90

Salah celebrates scoring a late goal against Manchester United

FIFA 20 Rating: 90

The other half of Liverpool's pair of breathtaking attackers, Mo Salah retains his rating of 90 from FIFA 20 in the new edition after another superb season at Anfield. The Egyptian icon was also a pivotal player in Liverpool's staggering 99-point Premier League season. Salah racked up 19 goals and ten assists over the 2019/20 English campaign, making him the Reds' highest goal contributor.

While Salah is an incredibly fun player to use on any edition of FIFA, the major con with his card is the fact that he has a three-star weak foot, which hampered his clinical nature in tight spots. Although he retains this relative weakness heading into FIFA 21, his four-star skill moves, 93 pace, and 91 finishing are sure to make him a lethal player on the game.

Image courtesy: @EASportsFIFA

The 90-rated Egyptian forward is undoubtedly going to be one of the most favoured players on FIFA 21 after a spectacular season with Jurgen Klopp's side. He is the ninth-highest rated player in the game.

#8 Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain | Rating: 90

Mbappe is the fastest player on FIFA 21

FIFA 20 Rating: 89

FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe's stellar rise continues to reach new heights after ripping it up in the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 campaign. The Frenchman became one of the first players in FIFA to have been chosen as the sole cover star not just for the Standard Edition, but also for the Champions and Ultimate Editions.

Mbappe scored 18 goals and set up five in France last year, taking up just 20 appearances to do so. In the UCL, the 20-year-old helped PSG reach their first-ever final, and scored five and assisted as many during their dream run. Mbappe's prowess in real life as well as FIFA need no introduction as his 89-rated card was arguably one of the most overpowered players on FIFA 20.

The FIFA 21 ambassador's attributes that made him a weapon in the previous editions have not only been retained, but upgraded in the upcoming game. Mbappe's pace rating, clocking at a staggering 96, makes him the fastest player in the game, and he also has five-star skill moves with a four-star weak foot. The Frenchman's 91 finishing and 91 dribbling complete the set of attributes that makes him a godly player in FIFA 21.

Also read: 5 Football superstars who picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi