10 highest-rated players in FIFA 21 announced, Messi ahead of Ronaldo

FIFA 21, which is set for an October 6th release worldwide, recently posted this year’s individual ratings which threw up a bunch of surprises. Like every year, the biggest potential for debate was for the number one spot.

While it can be argued that Lionel Messi individually had a better season than a certain 35-year old Portuguese, Barcelona ended the season trophy-less.

However, Messi has managed to pip Ronaldo by a single rating, with both players registering a decrease of -1 as compared to FIFA 20. The rest of the list also threw up some surprises as we shall see in this article. Here is the list of the ten best players in FIFA 21.

The 10 highest-rated players in FIFA 21

Number #10- Mohammed Salah (90)

When Mohamed Salah first broke through at Liverpool, people expected him to be a one-season wonder. However, the ‘Egyptian King’ has since then emerged as one of the best players in the world and finds himself on the number 10 spot in FIFA 21. Both Alisson and French prodigy Kylian Mbappé have overall ratings of 90.

Number #9- Sadio Mané (90)

In what may come as a surprise, Sadio Mané has managed to pip Liverpool teammates Salah and Alisson to the 9th spot on the list although both of them have an overall rating of 90 as well. The Senegalese had a decent season as Liverpool won the league after 30 long years.

Number #8- Virgil Van Dijk (90)

If Mané’s position was a surprise, Virgil Van Dijk’s is certainly not. The Dutch defender has been the best in his position in the world for two consecutive years now and looks set to keep that title for years to come.

Number #7- Marc-André ter Stegen (90)

Regardless of the woeful way in which Barcelona's season ended, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is one of the few players who can hold his head high. The German was stellar throughout the season and is the second best goalkeeper in the game for this year. This of course is in addition to Alisson, who is also rated 90.

Number #6- Jan Oblak (91)

There were multiple games this season whenJan Oblak single-handedly held fort for Atletico Madrid and he has been rightly rewarded. The Slovenian is the highest rated GK in FIFA 21 with an overall rating of 91.

Number #5- Kevin De Bruyne (91)

For years now, Kevin De Bruyne has been oozing class in the EPL and his FIFA 21 rating is testament to that. The Belgian is widely regarded as the best midfielder in the world and there aren’t a lot of players gunning for that crown in the near future.

Number #4- Neymar Jr. (91)

If there is anybody in world football who can be said to be as talented as the top 2 it is Neymar Jr. The Brazilian has had an injury-interrupted last two seasons but is still one of the best in the world. Regardless, he will be disappointed with the -1 decrease in his rating for FIFA 21.

Number #3- Robert Lewandowski (91)

This can be said to be Robert Lewandowski's best ever season considering he won his first ever Champions League. However, individually as well he scored the most goals in Europe and crossed the 50-goal mark overall for the season while becoming a massive tank physically.

Number #2- Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Considering what Cristiano Ronaldo is like, he will be thoroughly disappointed when he sees his FIFA 21 rating. The Portuguese is in the whole football business to be the best every season and in history. However, as far as his FIFA 21 rating is concerned, he will have to make do with the #2 spot for the second year running.

Number #1- Lionel Messi (93)

Lionel Messi is simply the most magical player of all time. The diminutive Argentine can do things nobody else can and will be happy to retain his number #1 status, if only as far as FIFA 21 is concerned.