FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Future Stars Team 2 revealed in FUT 22

Another Friday has brought another team of Future Stars to FIFA 22 as Team 2 of the promo has been released in the Ultimate Team.

The Future Stars promo features some of the biggest wonderkids from the world of football. These footballers may be young, but they're already household names due to their incredible talents. Team 2 has added various special cards, which will now be available across all the packs in the game.

But players should remember that these special cards have a very low chance of obtaining from the packs. It could cost a FIFA 22 player a lot of FUT coins to get them from packs. Their costs are also higher in the market due to the freshness of the promo and the stats of many of these cards.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: All members of Team 2 of Future Stars in FUT 22

Issa Kabore - RB - 85

Mohamed Salisu - CB - 86

Juan Miranda - LB - 86

Ibanez - CB - 86

Giacomo Raspadori - ST - 87

Darwin Nunez - LW - 87

Maxence Caqueret - CDM - 87

Tyler Adams - CDM - 87

Patson Daka - ST - 88

Bryan Gil - LM - 89

Maxence Lacroiz - CB - 90

Florian Wirtz - CAM - 92

Ryan Gravenberch - CM - 92

Pedri - CM - 93

Best cards of Future Stars Team 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Team 2 has some absolutely stunning cards that FIFA 22 players can add to their Ultimate Team squad if they're lucky enough. The three cards of Pedri, Gravenberch and Wirtz are all sensational in their own right. Wirtz's card with 90 Pace and 88 Shooting looks stunning, but the other two cards are no less than the German wonderkid.

Maxence Lacroix has always been a popular figure among players due to his incredible speed. He gets a massive upgrade in his 90 rated CB card, which has 93 Pace. While the base card has mediocre defensive stats, the Future Stars card has 89 Defense and 86 Physicality, which is phenomenal in the meta.

