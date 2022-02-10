FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Party Bag SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with another Party Bag, and the latest is featured under the ongoing Future Stars promo. The Future Stars promo is all about the special cards belonging to the biggest wonderkids in the world of football.

These cards are available in all packs but come with extremely low odds. So far, Future Stars cards have been added as part of Team 1 reveal and player item SBCs. But Party Bag SBC overrides the lower odds by providing an excellent opportunity to all the players.

Graham @GISALEGEND The Future Stars Party Bag, contains 68 cards in all.



Worth highlighting for these 3 promos there are 16 cards which were SBC cards. Be aware if you pack 1 of these.



Hope proves useful for those who need, added in SBC Cost/Requirements too.



While the Future Stars Party Bag SBC doesn't guarantee a Future Stars card, the reward potential is relatively high. If a FIFA 22 player is lucky enough, the eventual reward will be valued higher than the player's investment.

Tasks, costs and rewards of the Future Stars Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of the Future Stars Party Bag SBC ranges between 75,000-82,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. The SBC isn't exactly cheap but leaves a lot of room for the players to complete it according to their choices.

The area of focus should be around using as much fodder as possible. Doing so will decrease the completion cost and make it easier to break even or even profit. The SBC is live in the game for less than four days. It's also non-repeatable, which means every FIFA 22 player will only be able to do it once.

Review of the Future Stars Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Future Stars Party Bag SBC will reward a player with a special card after completion. The card will belong to one of the following three promos - Winter Wildcards, TOTY Honorable Mentions, and Future Stars. Depending on the player's luck, the SBC in discussion can be extremely rewarding.

If a player obtains a Winter Wildcards item, the chances of breaking even are relatively lesser. However, either the TOTY Honorable Mentions or Future Stars items could be even more profitable for the player in terms of final value.

