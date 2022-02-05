FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Future Stars Team 1 revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Year (TOTY) may just be over, but with the reveal of Team 1, the next promo in the form of Future Stars has kicked off.

If TOTY is all about the big names and the best performers of last year, the Future Stars promo focuses on the next big things in world football. The items featured in Team 1 are of footballers who are all young and considered as the next big things by all the fans. These items have not only found themselves on the list, but their respective items have significant boosts compared to their base items.

The Future Stars Team 1 items will be available in all packs. As it's with any kind of special item, the odds of obtaining a Future Stars item will be lower. There are alternative ways like completing the SBCs and using the tokens in the Swaps program.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: All members of Team 1 of Future Stars in FUT 22

Sven Botman CB 85

Cody Gakpo LM 86

Francisco Trincao RW 87

Evan Ndicka CB 87

Joao Pedro ST 87

Goncalo Ramos CB 87

Matheus Cunha CAM 88

Pedro Porro RWB 89

Ibrahima Konate CB 89

Mikkel Daamsgaard LM 89

Aurelien Tchouameni CM 90

Emil Smith Rowe CAM 91

Dusan Vlahovic ST 92

Jude Bellingham CM 93

Best cards for Team 1 of Future Stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Jude Bellingham card looks absolutely stunning to play with. This is Bellingham's highest-rated card in FIFA 22 so far. The 93 rated CM card has an outstanding combination of 88 Pace and 93 Dribbling. The 88 Defense and 93 Physicality means the card can be played at any position in the middle of the park.

Dusan Vlahovic had received a special POTM card a few months earlier and if that card was good, this one is better. The 92 rated ST card has a triple stats of 90 Pace, 90 Dribbling and 92 Shooting. It has one of the best sets of stats among strikers in the game.

Smith Rowe's 91 rated CAM card is a special card as well. With 93 Pace and 91 Dribbling, the card ranks on top of the meta. The 87 Shooting makes the card valuable in front of the goal. While the top 3 rated cards are not always the best, that's not the case with Team 1 of Future Stars.

