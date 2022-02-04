FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 continues the celebration of the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo with the release of yet another Challenge SBC, and the latest one is the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC.

The TOTY promo is all about rare TOTY items that are special cards for the best footballers of 2021. These footballers were chosen from over 50 nominations by the fans of the game themselves. While FIFA 22 has made special items available in all packs, they have incredibly low odds of being packed.

The TOTY items may have low odds, but the cards are statistically possible to find in almost any pack. FIFA 22 players should be looking to complete the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC for this season. On the one hand, they have one more try for a TOTY item. On the other hand, they're guaranteed to get additional items that could be sold or used as fodder.

Tasks, costs, and review of the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 10

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Challenge 9 SBC has a completion cost of between 6,000-6,500 FUT coins based on the platform of the player. There is no hard or fast way to complete the SBC. The only area to focus on will be to solve the problem in such a manner that a maximum amount of fodder is used.

The TOTY Challenge 9, like its predecessor, is non-repeatable and is available for only 48 hours in the game.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 9 SBC will reward players with one Rare Mixed Players Pack upon completion. The rewards are not as good as those of the TOTY Challenge 8 SBC. But the rewards of today's release are certainly not the worst.

Players have an added incentive to complete this SBC. As with the last few SBCs, the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC will reward a token. This token can be used in the Future Stars Swap program when it goes live. There are several rewards to be obtained, including Future Stars Team 1 members. Hence, there are no reasons for a FIFA 22 player to skip the TOTY Challenge 9 SBC.

