FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 3 best valued Winter Wildcards Swaps SBCs in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Swaps started on December 26, and players can now use their Winter Wildcards tokens that they've earned from various SBCs over the last week and a half.

There are 7 different SBCs where FIFA 22 players will be able to invest their Wildcards tokens. Each of these SBCs has a separate requirement for completion and hand out different rewards. Hence, there can be a tad bit of confusion as to where to invest the tokens.

Founded on community feedback, three SBCs appear to be in the front seat. Based on the investment requirements and the rewards they hand out, these Wildcards Swaps SBCs are better than the rest. FIFA 22 players should focus on these three Swap programs to start with.

Ranking the three best Wildcard Swaps SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

3) Rare Players Pack

The Rare Players Pack SBC requires only 2 Wildcards Swap tokens to complete. As the name suggests, FIFA 22 players will earn one Rare Players Pack upon completion. This is a cheap yet valuable Wildcards Swap SBC for FIFA 22 as it uses just two tokens and is super cheap. But the Rare Players Pack can often hand out costly player items and is definitely worth completing in FIFA 22.

2) Ultimate Pack

The Ultimate Pack SBC increases the potential value of the completion rewards at the cost of a more expensive investment. Ultimate Pack SBC requires five Wildcards tokens to be completed, upon which it hands out an Ultimate Pack. The history of rewards from the Ultimate Pack in FIFA 22 has been quite decent, so this is another SBC worth doing.

1) 85+ x10 Pack

This is the most expensive SBC to complete in the Wildcards Swaps program. It costs a mammoth 15 Wildcards tokens but is quite easily worth spending them on. It rewards a FIFA 22 player with 10 player items rated at least 85 or more. Based on reports on social media, players have been packing great items from this pack, and is easily the best SBC to complete in the Wildcard Swaps program.

