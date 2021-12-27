FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Stunning Zlatan Ibrahimovic Winter Wildcards item goes extinct in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has created a lot of buzz ever since it introduced the Winter Wildcards promo but nothing can match the crazy addition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards Item.

Earlier on December 26, EA Sports launched a mini-release that contained several Winter Wildcards items, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede has a passionate fan following in the world of football based on his gameplay exploits over the years. But what nobody anticipated was the incredible reaction of the entire community upon the item's release.

While some members have called it a bandwagon effect, there is definitely a method to the madness. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards item has a wonderful set of stats that makes him a great player item to have.

But just how good is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcard item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards item is extinct on PlayStation at the time of writing. While the cards are available on PC and Xbox, they have an astronomical market valuation at the moment.

Usually, when a card goes extinct in FIFA 22, it's a result of the community being willing to buy a card at any cost. This results in the card no longer being sold on the market and once that becomes the norm, the card is referred to as an extinct card in FIFA 22 circles.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards item really that good in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

In one word, yes. The Winter Wildcards edition practically takes away all the potential weaknesses of a big target man without taking away any of its strengths. To start with, the special card has 89 Acceleration and 91 Sprint Speed. Not only are these extremely pro-meta, but these are also huge improvements on Ibrahimovic's base item in the game.

He also has Agility of 88 and a Balance of 84, which are usually not found on any cards of tall footballers. Additionally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards also has 87 Dribbling and 93 Ball Control.

It's the Shooting that seals the deal

The Big Swede has 91 Finishing and 93 Shot Power. He has a near-perfect 99 Heading which is astronomical when combined with his 94 Jumping as well. This card is at the epitome of all cards in FIFA 22 when it comes to pro-meta stats.

Few FIFA 22 players may feel that the high price of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Winter Wildcards item may be plain hype. It may be true to an extent but it cannot be denied just how good the card is in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

