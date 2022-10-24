Football Manager 2023 beta writes itself into the history books with 2 million matches in 3 days

Football Manager 2023 is the latest entry in the hit series that has made a name for itself in the world of sports-based simulation games. The game offers the best of what's available in the management world of competitive sports. It's been a little over three days since the game's early access began, and the community has already delivered an early positive. According to lead developer Miles Jacobson, more than two million matches have already occurred worldwide, which is an incredible number.

While football matches in the game happen at a different pace, this achievement is no small feat by any means. Moreover, the full release of this year's launch is yet to take place, and its early success is unprecedented to a large extent.

Most of the credit lies with Sports Interactive and their recent development with the series. Despite two years of a restricted pandemic situation, the developers have ensured that the franchise will head to new heights, with this early success being a result of that.

It has taken Football Manager 2023 less than three days to go past a million simulated matches

On October 23, Miles Jacobson tweeted some staggering numbers. According to the reveal, it has taken just three days for Football Manager 2023 players to simulate over 2 million matches across different career mode saves. An even more incredible stat is that the second million came in a little over 24 hours, which points to a sudden increase in players joining the early access phase.

Sports Interactive and SEGA have ensured that this year's release will be available on as many platforms as possible. Aside from all the regular ones, the game will debut on the current-gen consoles of PlayStation. Both Xbox and PlayStation users will be able to enjoy the console edition of the upcoming game. Football Manager 2023 will also be added on day one of the Xbox Game Pass.

The recent numbers are staggering considering that the full release hasn't even arrived yet. PC players can only enjoy the ongoing early access period, while others will have to wait for the time being. The frequency of matches is expected to only increase over the coming days when more players get to begin their journeys.

While these might be very early numbers, they will be music to the ears of the developers. First impressions of any video game are of great importance in today's competitive world of video games. A poor start for Football Manager 2023 could have massively hampered sales not only on PC, but on other platforms as well. With the first stamp of approval from the community, the expectations will now be even higher.

