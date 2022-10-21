How to play Football Manager 2023 early access beta

Football Manager 2023 is currently out for early access period, which is also regarded as the open beta period of the game. It allows participants to enjoy the upcoming title's features well before it is released worldwide. With so many versions available, players need to know which are eligible, and which would allow them to test their mettle as a top manager in football.

The latest release adds to the previous iteration's success with several new features. Sports Interactive has taken note of the ideas and feedback from the community, and included some of them.

Naturally, some of these features might not work as intended, and early access allows the developers to figure them out. While things change rapidly in the beta, it's an exciting time for players as they can play the game early.

Over the years, Sports Interactive has helped the franchise evolve greatly from what it once used to be. With Football Manager 2023, the aim will once again be to provide the hardships of management and balance them with sufficient rewards.

Football Manager 2023 beta offers the full experience, might contain bugs and glitches

Different games have various processes for joining the beta, and Sports Interactive follows a very simple one. To participate in the program, all a person will have to do is get their Football Manager 2023 copy on Steam.

Once the purchase is made, they can download the game from their Steam library and get started with their in-game journey.

Additionally, anyone who acquires the game during the early access period will get a 20% discount on the full price via Steam. It can be obtained any time before November 8, when the title officially releases. Once the full launch occurs, the early access period will convert, and the discount will no longer be available.

The beta period of Football Manager 2023 can be a bit problematic as this phase often contains several bugs and glitches. One of the main objectives of the test is to iron out these issues and ensure a smoother experience with the full release. Fortunately, players will also carry over all the progress made in the beta.

Football Manager 2023 versions

While the beta is only available on the PC version, the game will also be released on other platforms. This year's iteration marks the franchise's debut on PlayStation. It will also be available for Xbox, and interested players can try out the console editions.

After an absence of a year, Football Manager 2023 will also be available on a touch version. It will be a mix of the full and mobile versions, and will be available on selected tablets. It will also be part of the Apple Arcade program, and can be availed by all subscribers.

The mobile version will also be available on all Android and iOS devices, and it remains to be seen if there are any improvements made to it. Additionally, the PC and console versions will also be a part of the Xbox Game Pass on Day One when the title releases on November 8.

