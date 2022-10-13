Football Manager 2023: Release date, platforms, features, and more

As November approaches, the release date of Football Manager 2023 comes closer, and fans worldwide will once again have the chance to prove their tactical understanding of football. Sports Interactive has turned the game into a clever title renowned for its realism and hardcore micromanagement.

This year's release will occur around the same time as the last few iterations, and Sports Interactive has made a fair number of changes. Published by SEGA, this year's version boasts greater accessibility as it will debut on brand new platforms. Moreover, there are some distinct changes that Sports Interactive has made, including new tournament licenses.

While all the details yet to be handed out, some important ones have been provided to the fanbase. The release date has already been confirmed, and Sports Interactive has provided information about all the platforms on which the game will be available upon launch. As of now, here's all the information related to Football Manager 2023 that's officially accessible in the public domain.

Football Manager 2023 will have new licenses and makes its console debut on PlayStations

With Football Manager 2023, Sports Interactive will try to take the franchise to the next level following the success of the previous versions. Over the years, the franchise has become a famous name within the world of simulation gaming and has been vouched for by professional footballers and managers.

The release date has already been confirmed, and this year's version will be released worldwide on November 8. Before its complete official launch, there will be a two-week early access period available to all who pre-order the game. This will also serve as the game's closed beta, where developers will collect important feedback from players.

As for the platforms, Football Manager 2023 will be available on all major consoles and PCs. The game makes its debut on PlayStation consoles, with the Console Edition planned for release. The same will occur for the Xbox console, and this year's release will be added on day one to the Xbox Game Pass. The console version will be available on Xbox, while the PC version will be included in the PC Game Pass.

Lloyd Coombes @lloydcoombes Football Manager 2023 Touch coming to Apple Arcade is a HUGE win. So glad it’s back. Football Manager 2023 Touch coming to Apple Arcade is a HUGE win. So glad it’s back. https://t.co/tkOVGveX6Z

After a year of absence, Football Manager 2023 will also be available in the touch edition. The touch version has traditionally been a mix between the full edition and the mobile. It takes features from both to provide a unique blended experience. Sports Interactive discontinued it last year, but have decided to bring it back.

The touch version will be available on selected tablets only, like the iPad, and will be available on Apple Arcade as well. For normal mobile devices, there will be a different version.

While Football Manager 2023 will build on its previous versions, Sports Interactive has added a brand new Headline feature. This will provide an overview of all the key elements that a manager needs to bother with and allows them to focus better. Additionally, changes will also be made to the game engine to make it more realistic.

One of the major attractions will be the European competitions which are completely licensed for the first time. How much immersiveness it adds remains to be seen. Right now, interested players can pre-order the game on different platforms.

