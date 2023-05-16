5 best ab workouts you can do using just a wall 

Wall ab workouts are one of the easiest ways to start with core training. This stable structure works as a solid base for exercises and gives the abs a great workout without the need to use any complicated exercise tools.

Wall exercises for abs can be especially helpful when you don’t have access to a gym or you're a beginner exerciser, or when you want to add a variety to your regular abs training routine.

Wall ab workouts not only target the muscles in the upper body, i.e., the chest, abs, shoulders, biceps and triceps, but they also fire up the back and key lower body muscles, like the glutes and quadriceps.

Wall ab workouts to add to your exercise session

Here are the five best and simplest wall exercises for abs anyone can do:

#1 Wall sit

The wall sit is one of the easiest wall ab workouts that strengthens the abs . (Photo via Pexels/Scott Webb)

The wall sit is one of the easiest wall ab workouts that not only strengthens the abs but also targets the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings. It's an isometric exercise that's sure to offer amazing results.

How to do it?

Start standing with your back pressed against the wall. Position your feet at hip-width distance.

Walk your feet out a few steps while keeping your back against the wall, and slide down to get into a squat position.

Keep your knees at a 90-degree bendm and bend your elbows behind the head.

Keep your abs and core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

#2 Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are another great wall exercise that strengthens not just the abs but also targets the shoulders, back, arms and leg muscles. It's an effective compound exercise that increases heart rate and helps burn a lot of calories.

How to do it?

Take a high plank position with your feet pressed against the base of the wall. Slowly move the feet up the wall till they get in line with the shoulder muscles.

Move your left knee in towards your chest while keeping your right foot pressed firmly into the wall.

Bring your left leg back to the starting position, and draw your right leg in towards your chest.

Continue alternating for a few reps.

#3 Bridge

Bridges target the core and glutes. (Photo via Pexels/Styves Exantus)

The bridge is one of the most effective core-strengthening ab workouts that target the glutes and other major lower body muscles.

How to do it?

Lie down on the floor with your legs pressed up against the wall. Bend your left knee at a 90-degree angle, and position your foot on the wall.

Extend your right leg straight towards the ceiling, and move your hands down alongside your body. Keep your palms pressed into the floor.

Press down using your hands, and lift your hips as high as you can while reaching your right foot up towards the ceiling.

At the top of the movement, squeeze your glutes, and lower your hips back to the starting position. Switch legs and repeat.

#4 Wall deadbug

Deadbugs are one of the best ab workouts that target deep core stabilizers. When doing the wall version, though, you must keep pressing your palms into the wall so that there's a continuous flow of tension throughout the core.

How to do it?

Lie down on your back on an exercise mat with your head facing the wall.

Keep your legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Push your body forward till the palms are fully pressed into the wall. Keep your arms straight and fingers pointing forward.

Press through your palmsm and lift your bent legs till the knees get above the hips and shins are parallel to the floor.

Keep your legs bent, and lower your left heel and tap the floor. Move your leg back over your hip, and repeat the movement using your right heel.

Continue alternating for a few reps.

#5 Push-up

Push-ups are one of the classic ab workouts that target the triceps and the chest muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Push-ups are one of the classic ab workouts that also target the triceps and the chest muscles. These muscles get engaged and targeted as you push your body away from the wall.

How to do it?

Place your hands on the wall, and extend them straight. Keep your hands slightly lower than shoulder height, and make sure your forearms are parallel to each other.

Walk your feet a few inches away from the wall, and press through your hands to push your body away from the wall.

Lean yourself back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Make sure the abs are engaged throughout the movement.

The aforementioned ab workouts are beginner-friendly and can be added to any gym or home workout routine. For each exercise, aim to do at least ten reps, and gradually increase the reps as you become more confident.

Poll : 0 votes